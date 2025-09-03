Stocks Find Footing as Global Bond Selloff Slows: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks staged a modest rebound after days of losses as Alphabet Inc. lifted tech, while a bruising bond rout showed signs of easing. Gold hit a fresh all-time high.

Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.7% as Google’s parent jumped more than 6% in premarket trading. The search giant was buoyed by a ruling that it won’t be forced to sell its Chrome browser. Nvidia Corp. steadied after its longest slump since March. Contracts on the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%.

The selloff in government debt lost momentum as well. The yield on 30-year Treasuries came within touching distance of 5% before paring the advance. UK gilts and euro-area bonds eked out small gains. Japan’s 20-year debt yields hit the highest since 1999 earlier in the day.

The fragility of bond markets has underscored the strain from heavy public spending, which demands ever-rising issuance. That uncertainty is spilling into equities, where traders grapple with stretched valuations after a record rally, alongside persistent concerns over monetary policy and inflation.

“Yesterday was the largest issuance day on record in Europe as a whole,” wrote Fred Repton, a senior fund manager at Neuberger Berman. “However, one should not draw too many conclusions from one extremely active day. What can be said though is that market participants are again focused on deficits and political risk, and this theme is likely to continue.”

Gold’s latest record came as growing expectations for US interest-rate cuts bolstered the metal’s appeal. The drop in bond and equities has also strengthened its status as a haven. Bullion climbed as much as 0.4% to hit 3,546.96 an ounce before paring gains.

After Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month signaled the central bank’s support for a softening jobs markets, Wednesday’s JOLTS data is likely to indicate more labor-market cooling. Further ahead, Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show a fourth straight month of sub-100,000 job growth, the weakest stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Swaps currently imply around a 90% chance of a quarter-point Fed rate cut later this month, with three more similar moves expected by June.

“We don’t see yields rising much further than their current levels,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “That being said, this bond selloff means that there will be an even greater focus on Friday’s US job data and their impact on the Fed’s easing policy.”

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will be required to share online search data with rivals while avoiding harsher penalties, including the forced sale of its Chrome business, a judge ruled in the biggest US antitrust case in almost three decades. The US has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base, potentially curtailing its production capabilities at that older-generation facility. TSMC shares retreated in Taiwan. Apple Inc.’s lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics has departed the company to join Meta Platforms Inc.’s competing effort, part of an exodus of AI talent from the iPhone maker. A group of Thames Water’s senior creditors has submitted a new operational plan to the UK regulator as part of its bid to rescue and take over the ailing utility. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:37 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1646 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3408 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.64 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $111,440.2 Ether rose 1.1% to $4,361.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $64.34 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,537.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai and Cecile Gutscher.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.