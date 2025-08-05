Stocks Halt Rally Amid Disappointing Economic Data: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks faltered after a disappointing reading on US services, with traders also sifting through a batch of corporate results. Treasuries wavered ahead of a $58 billion sale of three-year notes, the first in a trio of auctions this week.

Following a rally driven by dip buying, the S&P 500 edged lower. The US services sector stagnated in July as firms — faced with tepid demand and rising costs — reduced headcount. Energy shares joined a renewed slide in oil. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to show the chipmaker is increasingly benefiting from the artificial-intelligence arms race.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“We expect further choppy trading to persist in the later stages of summer, especially as the path of interest-rate policy remains unknown and highly sensitive to incoming economic data,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

The biggest week of Treasury sales since May could weigh on prices as the US is set to auction $125 billion of new three-, 10- and 30-year debt. The yield on 10-year bonds rose two basis points to 4.21%. The dollar edged up.

President Donald Trump told CNBC that tariffs on chips and pharmaceutical imports would be announced “within the next week or so.”

Meantime, Trump said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told him he did not want to be nominated to replace Jerome Powell as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump also noted he was considering four candidates for the post, but cautioned he didn’t intend to make the decision soon.

“We think the latest labor data is weak enough for the Federal Reserve to justify cutting interest rates,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Her firm’s base case remains that the US central bank will resume rate cuts at the September meeting, with a total of 100 basis points of easing by early 2026.

“Rate cuts have typically been supportive for stock markets during non-recession periods, and a likely weaker US dollar as a result of lower rates should offer a further tailwind,” she said. “Historically, every 10% fall in the US dollar translates into a 2.5% rise in S&P 500 profits.”

To Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com, the S&P 500 outlook could start to deteriorate in the near-term amid warnings over sky-high valuations against a backdrop of weakening economy,” said

“Should worries about overstretched valuations start to weigh on a few high-flying tech names, most of which have been supported by their latest earnings results, then the major indices could start to show bearish signs,” he said.

So, are we about to see heightened market volatility soon?

“So far, the dips since markets bottom in April have been shallow and bought quickly, including Friday’s one,” he said. “While I wouldn’t bet against a bigger fall in the coming weeks, my assumption would be that if markets were to decline, this too would be quickly bought.”

The Fed could be poised to trigger a stock-market regime change that sees smaller companies perform better than megacap tech, according to a strategist at Jefferies.

Data going back to 1990 show that the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index outperformed the traditional market-cap weighted version of the benchmark when the Fed is reducing interest rates, according to Andrew Greenebaum, senior vice president of equity research product management at Jefferies.

HSBC strategists boosted their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,400 points from 5,600, citing robust corporate earnings and easing policy uncertainty.

“The AI trade is powering the tech/AI cohort higher, while reduced policy uncertainty (namely tariffs) is fueling the ‘rest’ of the market,” the team led by Nicole Inui wrote. “We have more confidence in the sustainability of the AI trade than further easing on policy uncertainty.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. continues to post steep sales declines in Europe’s biggest electric vehicle markets, where the Elon Musk-led automaker is ceding significant share to China’s BYD Co. Caterpillar Inc. reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the cost of tariffs and slightly lower prices eroded margins for the company’s iconic yellow diggers and bulldozers. Pfizer Inc. raised its profit forecast for the year with the drugmaker’s ongoing cost cuts helping to make up for a lack of sales growth. Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations as the company’s global footprint made up for softening US demand. Yum! Brands Inc.’s sales rose less than expected in the latest quarter after growth at Taco Bell and KFC was weaker than anticipated. Palantir Technologies Inc. reported a 48% increase in revenue for the second quarter to more than $1 billion, citing the “astonishing impact” of artificial intelligence technology on its business. Hims & Hers Health Inc., a telehealth company, missed second-quarter revenue estimates. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s experimental pain drug failed to benefit patients after surgery and US regulators said they didn’t see a path forward for broad use of its pill in treating a chronic pain condition. Alcon Inc. agreed to buy Staar Surgical Co. for about $1.5 billion, giving the Swiss eye-care firm access to a new vision-correction treatment. Molson Coors Beverage Co. lowered its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row, citing continued pressure from a weak consumer, falling US market share and rising costs tied to aluminum tariffs. BP Plc said its new chairman will conduct a review of the entire portfolio and the company will seek to cut costs beyond current targets as it works to reverse years of poor performance. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to gradually wind down the last of its Costco-like members-only stores, underscoring its retreat from a hyper-competitive Chinese retail arena. Taiwan prosecutors arrested six people suspected of stealing trade secrets from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., opening an investigation into a potential breach of national security involving a global tech industry linchpin. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:19 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1542 The British pound was little changed at $1.3277 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.60 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $113,583.61 Ether fell 3% to $3,591.36 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.21% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.63% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.50% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.71% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $65.33 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,377.29 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.