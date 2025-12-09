Stocks in Asia Edge Lower as Fed Anxiety Builds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares fell early on Tuesday, tracking declines on Wall Street, as traders grew anxious about the pace of easing by the Federal Reserve beyond this week’s near-certain rate cut.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of regional shares dropped 0.2%. US stock futures rose after the S&P 500 shed 0.3% on Monday and US Treasuries joined a global bond slump. Australian yields rose ahead of a monetary policy decision on Tuesday, with traders and economists on alert for any shift toward a more hawkish tone.

The market jitters came before Fed’s decision on Wednesday, where it is broadly expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut. Some traders have warned the US central bank may signal a slower pace of easing ahead given that still-high inflation and the lack of fresh data during the shutdown have caused divisions among Fed officials.

After this week’s likely cut, money markets are leaning toward two more moves by the end of 2026, down from three signaled barely a week ago.

“Any joy from traders could be short-lived should the US central bank sound less enthusiastic about the prospect of further monetary easing,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, wrote in a note.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. climbed in after-hours trading after the company was granted permission by President Donald Trump to ship its H200 artificial intelligence chip to China in exchange for a 25% cut of the sales. Asian chip stocks traded mixed.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s clients are pulling back their bullish views on artificial intelligence and US stocks following last month’s slide, with fresh survey data showing expectations for the S&P 500 turned much more conservative heading into 2026.

Elsewhere, the yen consolidated after falling Monday, when a magnitude-7.6 quake struck off Japan’s northeast coast. Shares of construction companies and insurance providers rose on Tuesday. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she is closely watching market trends, as the yield on 10-year government debt hovers near 2%, a level not seen since 2006.

Bitcoin fell about 1%. Gold, silver, copper and oil were rangebound after they all fell on Monday. Crude prices tumbled around 2% in the previous session, with Russian exports to India in focus.

Treasuries’ Slide

The US 10-year yield hit its highest level since September in Monday’s session, extending bond selling in Europe and Japan and supporting the dollar.

A $58 billion sale of three-year notes arrived at a lower-than-forecast yield Monday, a sign of better than anticipated demand. A $39 billion auction of 10-years and $22 billion of 30-years are set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Kevin Hassett, a top candidate to take over the role of Fed chair, said it would be irresponsible for the Fed to lay out a plan for where it aims to take interest rates over the next six months. The White House National Economic Council Director emphasized the importance of following the economic data in a CNBC interview Monday.

“The expected Fed rate cut this week is expected to come with a hawkish tone and a potentially extended pause next year,” said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.

Corporate News

Paramount Skydance Corp. launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. at $30 a share in cash, just days after the company agreed to a deal with Netflix Inc. The offer values Warner Bros. at $108.4 billion, including debt. Medline Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $5.37 billion in a US initial public offering, setting the stage for what would be among the biggest-ever private equity backed listings. PepsiCo Inc. announced a series of operational changes backed by activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Monday, including a review of its supply chain and slashing its overall number of products. The company is also planning layoffs in North America, according to an internal memo. Some China Vanke Co. investors voiced concerns about its plan to delay bond payments at a meeting with Shenzhen officials on Sunday, according to people familiar with the matter, adding pressure on the embattled developer just days ahead of a scheduled vote on the proposal. Nomura Asset Management Co. plans to relocate dozens of staff from its Tokyo headquarters to offices in cities such as London and New York to develop its homegrown talent for investment and sales operations. A joint venture between Blackstone Inc.’s real estate business, MW Group and DivcoWest struck a deal to purchase a Hawaiian commercial property owner Alexander & Baldwin Inc. in a $1.5 billion all-cash deal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:21 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1641 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.90 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0699 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6624 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $90,504.81 Ether fell 0.9% to $3,119.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.960% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,194.99 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Winnie Hsu.

