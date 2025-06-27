Stocks Lifted by Trade Talks, Fed Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks gained as the US moved closer to trade deals with China and other major trading partners, while expectations are rising for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.9%, with all industry sectors in the green. Data Friday showed inflation inched up in France and Spain, but not enough to concern European Central Bank officials who are optimistic that their 2% target will be met sustainably this year.

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.2% after the index advanced to within striking distance of a record on increased expectations for Fed easing. The Nasdaq 100 achieved the feat on Thursday, helping MSCI’s global shares index to a new high.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the US and China had finalized an understanding, and added the White House is nearing agreements with 10 major trading partners, ahead of a July 9 deadline when reciprocal tariffs take effect. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department announced a deal with G-7 allies that will exclude US companies from some taxes imposed by other countries in exchange for removing the “revenge tax” proposal from President Donald Trump’s tax bill.

“There were fears that the revenge tax would make it much harder for companies and individuals to invest in the US, since it would increase their tax rates,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Xtb Ltd. “There are still more trade agreements to be done, for example with the European Union, but things are moving in the right direction.”

Among individual movers in Europe, sportswear stocks including Adidas AG, Puma SE and JD Sports Fashion Plc rose after Nike Inc. said its yearlong sales decline is starting to ease.

Treasuries slipped after rallying Thursday. An index of the dollar was little changed after dropping for four straight sessions. The gauge is heading for a sixth month of declines.

The Thursday moves were driven by US economic data that supported the case for policy easing. The swaps market has fully priced two further rate reductions this year and increased bets on a third.

A flurry of Fed officials this week made clear they’ll need a few more months to gain confidence that tariff-driven price hikes won’t raise inflation in a persistent way. Economists see the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — the Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation — marking the tamest three-month stretch since the pandemic five years ago.

Copper rose as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts warned that shortages will get worse before levies come into effect. A key one-day copper price spread surged to the highest level in four years on the London Metal Exchange, placing fresh strains on buyers contending with a rapid decline in inventories fueled by US plans to impose tariffs on the metal.

Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline in two years after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Gold headed for a second weekly loss.

