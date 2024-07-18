Stocks Retreat as ‘Rotation Trade’ Takes a Break: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — A weeklong decline in megacap technology stocks broadened Thursday to encompass small caps and financial shares as signs of economic weakness overwhelmed optimism over rate cuts.
Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell. Megacaps were mixed, with Nvidia Corp. up and Apple Inc. down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average halted a six-day winning streak. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms dropped 1.5% after recently hitting its most-overbought level since 2017.
Conviction the central bank is poised to ease back on its battle to subdue inflation has prompted a retreat from megacap stocks, which emerged during the Fed’s tightening cycle as a de-facto safety trade due to their steady profits and pristine balance sheets. In turn, money has flowed to a broader swath of industrial and staples firms for whom high financing costs posed a bigger impediment.
While every data point that signals the Fed is close to cutting rates would bolster that trade, it wasn’t so much the case on Thursday after a surge in jobless claims showed the US labor market continued to cool. Speculation that Wall Street’s great “rotation trade” has gone too far, too fast prompted a slide in most stocks.
“Investors have quickly moved from ‘over-crowded’ megacap leaders and put money to work in “down-cap” opportunities,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “While this makes the case for a broadening bull market, prudence favors pullbacks at confirmed support levels amid improved breadth signals.”
The S&P 500 fell to around 5,550. Treasury 10-year yields rose two basis points to 4.18%. The euro dropped on bets the European Central Bank will cut rates in September.
Corporate Highlights:
- SunPower Corp. plunged after the solar company told dealers it would no longer support new installations and was halting shipments.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group Inc. are selling bonds on Thursday, joining the biggest Wall Street banks in tapping the investment-grade debt market after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Apple Inc. is having discussions about licensing more films from major Hollywood studios as it looks to bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service, people familiar with the matter said.
- US shoppers spent $14.2 billion online during Amazon.com Inc.’s 48-hour Prime Day sale, up 11% from a year ago and in line with estimates, according to Adobe Inc.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is considering separating its streaming and studio businesses from legacy TV, one of several options intended to boost its share price, the Financial Times reported.
- Infosys Ltd. raised its sales forecast for the year in a sign that clients are gradually beginning to boost technology spending, encouraged by a resilient global economy.
- Ford Motor Co. will invest $3 billion to build its highly profitable Super Duty F-Series pickup truck at a plant in Ontario, Canada, shifting focus at the site after previously delaying plans for electric sport utility vehicle.
Key events this week:
- Japan CPI
- Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday
- Canada retail sales
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:27 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%
- The MSCI World Index fell 0.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0901
- The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2951
- The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 157.21 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $63,581.29
- Ether fell 0.4% to $3,403.56
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.18%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.43%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.06%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,452.73 an ounce
