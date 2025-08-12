Stocks Rise as Inflation Data Stoke Fed-Cut Wagers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Calm prevailed across Wall Street as an in-line inflation reading bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will have room to cut interest rates in September, driving stocks higher and short-dated bond yields lower.

Almost every major group in the S&P 500 advanced, with the US equity benchmark poised for all-time highs. While an initial rally in Treasuries faded, money markets priced in an about 90% chance of a Fed reduction next month. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, dropped four basis points to 3.73%. The dollar slid.

Underlying US inflation accelerated in July to the strongest pace since the start of the year, though a tepid rise in goods prices tempered concerns about tariff-driven price pressures.

The core consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.3% from June. That was in line with forecasts. On an annual basis, it picked up to 3.1%.

The inflation reading gives fresh ammunition to those betting the Fed has cover to resume cutting as soon as next month, while easing some concerns that new tariffs might stoke lasting price pressures.

“Inflation is on the rise, but it didn’t increase as much as some people feared,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “In the short term, markets will likely embrace these numbers because they should allow the Fed to focus on labor-market weakness and keep a September rate cut on the table.”

For equities, it adds to a rally driven by persistent enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings.

“Stocks can continue to move higher, and it is going to take a much larger inflation number – or other shock to the market – for a correction to commence,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “With many strategists expecting volatility in the months ahead, yet recommending that dips should be bought, it’s hard to envision a very large pullback absent an actual recession.”

Fed officials have kept interest rates unchanged this year in hopes of gaining clarity on whether tariffs will lead to sustained inflation. At the same time, the labor market — the other half of their dual policy mandate — is showing signs of losing momentum.

The Fed’s policy stance is highly data-dependent, and with inflation contained and labor market softness increasingly evident in revised payroll data, the emphasis will now be skewed toward employment, according to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“In essence, this inflation print supports the narrative of an insurance rate cut in September, which will be a key driving force for the markets,” she said.

To Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital, Tuesday’s CPI data was tame enough that it gives the Fed the green light to cut rates by at least 25 basis points in September and opens the possibility of a larger 50 basis point cut in September.

President Donald Trump said he is considering allowing a lawsuit to proceed against Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters, a project whose cost overruns have drawn scrutiny.

Trump in a social media post on Tuesday resumed his criticism of the Fed chair over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady and again hammered Powell over the renovation work.

Bret Kenwell at eToro: The Fed’s monetary policy is tied between two main metrics: Employment and inflation. If both are moving in the wrong direction — like they are now — the Fed will be forced to address the bigger risk. With inflation on the rise, the committee is being put in a tough spot, but when push comes to shove, they will likely do what’s necessary to save the jobs market given how vital it is to the economy.

This morning’s CPI reaction is one of relief, as we’re now seeing a move back to “risk-on” assets. With CPI out of the way, the focus will shift to Friday’s retail sales figure, where we’ll see if consumers appear as upbeat as corporate earnings commentary has made them seem and amid worries about the labor market.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management: There is some sign of tariff pass through to consumer prices but, at this stage, it is not significant enough to ring alarm bells.

Markets like today’s inflation print as it means the Fed can lower rates unheeded next month – rate cut decisions in October, December and beyond may well be more complicated.

David Russell at TradeStation: Wall Street is breathing a sigh of relief, with September in play for a Fed rate cut. Wall Street is happy with this news today, but anxiety will likely continue as tariffs work their way through supply chains.

Greg McBride at Bankrate: This could be the calm before the storm. This CPI measures inflation in July, but a slew of tariffs are taking effect this month. It may take a few months before those costs make their way fully to the consumer, but inflation is poised to pick up further in the remainder of 2025.

Inflation has implications for what the Federal Reserve decides on the level of interest rates. The stubbornly high, and rising, level of inflation might be enough to roadblock an immediate interest rate cut, even with a weakening labor market. But we still have another full round of inflation and employment data before the Fed meets September 17.

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump said members of his Cabinet would continue discussions with Lip-Bu Tan in the coming days after meeting with the Intel Corp. chief executive officer on Monday. “The meeting was a very interesting one,” Trump said in a social media post. “His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.” Elon Musk lashed out against Apple Inc.’s app store practices, accusing the iPhone maker of favoring OpenAI. Just two months after one one of the splashiest public debuts in years, stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group Inc. said that it had a second-quarter loss and revenue rose more than estimated. Canada’s Gildan Activewear Inc. is in advanced talks to buy US underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc., the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. China Evergrande Group said its Hong Kong stock will be delisted, marking the end of an era for the former high-flying developer whose demise came to symbolize the country’s property bust. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:52 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1658 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3488 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.20 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $119,409.36 Ether rose 4.1% to $4,418.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.62% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.73% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $63.56 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,333.11 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.