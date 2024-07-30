Stocks Rise Before Fed With Earnings in Full Swing: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks churned as traded waded through fresh economic readings and corporate results, while bracing for key central bank decisions that will be critical in shaping the trajectory of global markets.

After a $2.3-trillion Nasdaq 100 wipeout, investors are awaiting Microsoft Corp.’s earnings to see whether the software maker can turn the tide. Traders are increasingly concerned that tech firms aren’t yet seeing returns from heavy investments in artificial intelligence. The results will set the scene for reports from Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. later in the week, with markets also gearing up for the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday.

“It’s likely the Fed does signal that looming cut and given the recent pullback, that should help this rebound continue,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “However, if the Fed does not signal a September rate cut, markets could get a bit ugly given recent tech weakness, especially if earnings underwhelm.”

While the Fed is expected to hold benchmark rates at the highest level in more than two decades this week, traders will be closely watching for any hints that the start of policy easing is near. In the run-up to the decision, data showed US consumer confidence rose in July on an improved outlook for the economy. Job openings came in above forecast last month.

The S&P 500 hovered around 5,460. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps fell 0.5%. The Russell 2000 of small caps gained 0.4%. Microsoft Azure is investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed ahead of its results. PayPal Holdings Inc. soared on a bullish outlook. Procter & Gamble Co. sank on a sales miss.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.17%. The yen weakened as the Bank of Japan kicked off a two-day policy meeting. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will be under intense scrutiny Wednesday when he unveils his plans for quantitative tightening and delivers a decision on the policy interest rate.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said one or two Fed rate cuts later this year are looking increasingly likely, after predicting just two months ago there would be no rate reductions in 2024.

“One or two cuts in the fall seems more likely,” Solomon said Tuesday in a CNBC interview from Paris. “There’s no question there are some shifts in consumer behavior, and the cumulative impact of what’s been kind of a long inflationary pressure, even though it’s moderating, is having an effect on consumer habits.”

A year has come and gone since the Fed last raised rates, keeping borrowing costs stable while central bankers wait for signs that inflation is being tamed.

If the Fed is about to begin a rate reduction cycle, stock bulls have history on their side. In the six prior hiking cycles, the S&P 500 has risen an average 5% a year after the first cut, according to calculations by the financial research firm CFRA. What’s more, the gains also broadened, with the small-cap Russell 2000 Index climbing 3.2% 12 months later, CFRA’s data show.

Corporate Highlights:

Pfizer Inc. raised its profit expectations for the year, citing new cancer drugs, as it seeks to dig out of a Covid-related hole in sales.

Merck & Co. beat Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates for the quarter as the blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda continued to dominate the market for cancer medicines.

JetBlue Airways Corp. will defer $3 billion in spending on new aircraft through 2029 in a sweeping plan by its new chief executive officer to restructure operations and return the beleaguered carrier to profitability.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s quarterly profit shrank more than expected as the grain trading giant faces a downturn in crop markets.

SoFi Technologies Inc. raised its forecast for this year’s profit and revenue as the fintech benefits from both its newer technology businesses and its trademark lending operation.

BP Plc maintained the pace of share buybacks and increased its dividend as strong second-quarter earnings from pumping crude offset weakness in other parts of the business.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0805

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2826

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $66,173.46

Ether was little changed at $3,324.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $74.91 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,394.38 an ounce

