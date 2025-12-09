Stocks Struggle, Yields Rise as Fed Anxiety Grows: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks wavered while Treasury yields edged higher again as traders grew anxious about the pace of easing by the Federal Reserve beyond this week’s near-certain interest-rate cut.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of world equities was down 0.1% while a measure of Asian shares lost 0.5%. US stock futures were little changed while contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 were flat. Yields on US Treasuries edged higher as Australian bonds plunged amid hawkish commentary from the central bank while an auction of five-year Japanese government debt was met with tepid demand.

While the Fed is broadly expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, some traders have warned that the US central bank may signal a slower pace of easing ahead. That’s because still-high inflation and the lack of fresh data during the shutdown have caused divisions among Fed officials.

After this week’s likely cut, money markets are leaning toward two more moves by the end of 2026, down from three signaled barely a week ago.

“Investors are taking their chips of the table, waiting for the Fed decision,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “With lingering uncertainty about the Fed path in 2026, investors will peruse the FOMC’s statement and projections especially closely. The more cautious tone of US markets overnight is therefore carrying over into Asia today.”

On Monday, the US 10-year yield rose 4 basis points to hit its highest level since September, extending bond selling in Europe and Japan.

A $58 billion sale of three-year notes arrived at a lower-than-forecast yield Monday, a sign of better-than-anticipated demand. Auctions of $39 billion of 10-years and $22 billion of 30-years are set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Kevin Hassett, a top candidate to take over the role of Fed chair, said it would be irresponsible for the Fed to lay out a plan for where it aims to take interest rates over the next six months. The White House National Economic Council Director emphasized the importance of following the economic data in a CNBC interview Monday.

“The expected Fed rate cut this week is expected to come with a hawkish tone and a potentially extended pause next year,” said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.

Hawkish RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its key rate unchanged for a third straight meeting as expected. Still, the nation’s policy-sensitive three-year yields rose to the highest since last November as the central bank warned that risks to inflation had tilted to the upside and Governor Michele Bullock said that conditions for a rate hike in 2026 were discussed in the meeting. The Australian dollar rose against the greenback.

In Japan, demand at an auction of five-year debt was weaker than the 12-month average, as mounting expectations for a rate hike next week reduced investor appetite.

The yen consolidated after falling Monday, when a magnitude-7.6 quake struck off Japan’s northeast coast. Shares of construction companies and insurance providers rose on Tuesday. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she is closely watching market trends, as the yield on 10-year government debt hovers near 2%, a level not seen since 2006.

Elsewhere, a gauge of the dollar edged lower while Bitcoin fell about 1.5%. Gold and silver were rangebound after they fell on Monday. Oil steadied after the biggest drop in almost three weeks, as traders look to reports this week to assess the extent of the glut.

Corporate News

Paramount Skydance Corp. launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. at $30 a share in cash, just days after the company agreed to a deal with Netflix Inc. The offer values Warner Bros. at $108.4 billion, including debt. Medline Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $5.37 billion in a US initial public offering, setting the stage for what would be among the biggest-ever private equity backed listings. PepsiCo Inc. announced a series of operational changes backed by activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Monday, including a review of its supply chain and slashing its overall number of products. The company is also planning layoffs in North America, according to an internal memo. HashKey Holdings Ltd., operator of Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, is seeking to raise as much as HK$1.67 billion ($215 million) through an initial public offering. Some China Vanke Co. investors voiced concerns about its plan to delay bond payments at a meeting with Shenzhen officials on Sunday, according to people familiar with the matter, adding pressure on the embattled developer just days ahead of a scheduled vote on the proposal. Nomura Asset Management Co. plans to relocate dozens of staff from its Tokyo headquarters to offices in cities such as London and New York to develop its homegrown talent for investment and sales operations. A joint venture between Blackstone Inc.’s real estate business, MW Group and DivcoWest struck a deal to purchase a Hawaiian commercial property owner Alexander & Baldwin Inc. in a $1.5 billion all-cash deal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:47 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1649 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.89 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0684 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $90,140.85 Ether fell 1% to $3,117.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.18% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.76% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $58.66 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,182.95 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Winnie Hsu and Ruth Carson.

