Stocks Waver as Trump-Xi Summit Meets Expectation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities wavered after the closely watched meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping wrapped up largely in line with expectations, helping shares hold near their record high levels.

A gauge of Asian shares edged 0.1% lower, while equity-index futures for US stocks swung between small gains and losses after US President Trump said he had an “amazing meeting” with Xi and would reduce fentanyl tariffs from 20% to 10% effective immediately. Shares in mainland China dipped 0.3% while the Nikkei 225 index in Japan rose 0.1% after the Bank of Japan held its policy rate.

“These outcomes were already largely anticipated by the market participants,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “All of this is largely in line with the expected outcomes of the talks. As a result, markets are currently experiencing a ‘sell on the fact’ reaction.”

Investors were speculating that the US-China meeting would help ease the world’s largest trade dispute and steady markets after months of tension. Since the tariff-fueled meltdown in April, global stocks had rallied to records on optimism about artificial intelligence and policy easing by the Federal Reserve, which cut on Wednesday. The central bank though cautioned investors that another reduction in December isn’t a foregone conclusion.

Trump said the meeting resulted in a trade deal that would see the US halve fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods effective immediately.

The deal will also see China resume US soybean purchases and pause its rare-earths licensing regime for at least a year, Trump said.

The president’s readout to reporters aboard Air Force One indicated that the leaders had largely formalized a framework agreement struck over the weekend by Chinese and US officials in Malaysia. China hasn’t yet publicly released information about the talks.

Trump also said he had discussed Chinese access for Nvidia Corp.’s chips but indicated that he won’t offer access to their most advanced Blackwell line.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the dollar trimmed gains from the prior session. Treasuries recouped some of their losses with the yield on the 10-year declining one basis point to 4.06%. The yen weakened against the dollar while gold rose 0.8%.

“Equities traded higher into the Trump-Xi meeting but were then underwhelmed by the lack of detail,” said Anna Wu, cross-asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. “Markets view this as a tactical truce rather than a long-term deal, meaning the medium-term outlook could stay volatile,” she said.

Earlier, Fed officials delivered their second straight rate reduction Wednesday to support a softening labor market, and said they would stop shrinking the portfolio of assets on Dec. 1. Governor Stephen Miran dissented again in favor of a larger reduction. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said he preferred not to cut rates at all.

The technology sector was once again in focus after Samsung Electronics Co.’s earnings beat estimates, and megacap US companies boosted bets on the artificial intelligence theme.

Investors also got a chance to price in tech companies spending on artificial intelligence after earnings from megacaps. Three bellwethers – Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. — together racked up some $78 billion in capital expenditures last quarter. That’s up 89% from a year earlier.

Their earnings were mixed. Meta Platforms shares fell 7.4% in extended trading while Alphabet jumped 6.7%. Microsoft fell almost 4%. Earlier in the US trading day, Nvidia Corp. became the first company to reach $5 trillion in market valuation.

Corporate News:

Artificial intelligence startup OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering as soon as next year that may give the company a market capitalization of $1 trillion, Reuters reported. Toyota Motor Corp. has no plans to sweeten a deal involving a proposed ¥4.7 trillion ($31 billion) buyout of Toyota Industries Corp., Chief Executive Officer Koji Sato said, rebuffing widespread criticism of a planned privatization bid. California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension plan in the US, is planning to vote against Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla Inc. compensation agreement. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among about 20 banks that have joined a $20 billion debt financing backing the buyout of Electronic Arts Inc. AirAsia Aviation Group plans to raise as much as $600 million, replacing a private credit facility with a lower-interest bearing bond. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 3:11 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1626 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 152.96 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1030 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $110,247.76 Ether fell 0.9% to $3,915.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.645% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.31% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.15 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,962.40 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

