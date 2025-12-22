Three Swiss nationals arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of three cases of Swiss nationals arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The persons concerned were detained until the first available flight to Switzerland and released in the meantime.

The foreign ministry confirmed to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA earlier reports by the Sunday newspaper SonntagsBlick. For reasons of data protection and privacy, the department of Ignazio Cassis could not provide information on the time of the arrests or the length of detention.

The arrests concerned overstaying. The three persons had in fact stayed in the USA longer than their ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) authorisation or visa allowed.

With an ESTA authorisation, citizens of Switzerland and 41 other countries can enter the US and stay for up to 90 days without a visa. Remaining in the country despite these permits having expired can have serious consequences, including deportation. Those who exceed the 90-day limit are also banned for life from travelling without a visa.

Currently, the US authorities are cracking down on the issue of entry and immigration. According to reports in mid-December, on the table is, among other things, a proposal to force tourists to provide border officials with access to their social media posts from the past five years.

The measure would affect platforms such as TikTok, X and Instagram. Such a tightening of regulations would apply to all visitors entering the US with an ESTA authorisation.

It had already emerged in August that the government had significantly tightened controls on visa holders. The intention is to revoke them if there is evidence of overstaying or criminal activity.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ds

