What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?
Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Sometimes things don’t always live up to expectations in the new country you’ve moved to. Your new job might not go as well as you hoped at first and meeting people and making friends can prove to be difficult.
Have you emigrated from Switzerland? How did you feel when you left and first settled in your new home? What psychological challenges did you encounter and how did you deal with them?
I plan to write an article on this subject and I’m keen to get the views of Swiss people abroad to use in my article. If you are happy to share your experiences, you can do so below or if you prefer you can contact me confidentially by e-mail: claire.micallef@swissinfo.ch
Given that 25% of the Swiss population is foreign and only 1% of Swiss people live abroad, the question would arguably be more beneficial to swissinfo readers if it were: 'Coming to Switzerland what psychological challenges have you had to overcome?'
Hello, I have good news. I didn't have to overcome any difficulties at all. One of the reasons for this is that I have travelled and worked abroad a lot. And I learnt to adapt to different habits and mentalities early on. And I've always done well.
The biggest problem I had was with my home country, Switzerland. Despite being born in Switzerland and being a Swiss citizen, Switzerland was always foreign to me. With the exception of the marvellous nature and landscapes. For me, the Engadin is one of the most marvellous places on our planet. I was always relieved when we travelled south by train, even in Ticino. In contrast to other countries, Switzerland is very socially structured: the guilds in Zurich, the Taig in Basel, the Burger in Bern, etc. "Normal" citizens have no access to these societies.
Where I was, there were no such social differences. There was mostly the elite and then there were the commoners. Where I live today, I can afford to buy and live in a 150 m2 flat with a marvellous view of the sea and the islands. I can see the sun rise and set. For 95% of the Swiss, this remains a dream. Here in Southeast Asia, I have never been told what to do by a local, I don't get honked at by the local population and I don't get flipped the bird.
In a lido, which doesn't even exist here....., you don't get whistled at by the pool attendant. The beaches are free, as are the pools, and it is assumed that everyone behaves themselves. I'm allowed to turn off on my bike here even if the cars have a red light. No policeman here would whistle at me and give me a fine. In the Tiefenbrunnen baths in Zurich I had to pay Sfr. 6 for a small bottle of Coke back then, here Rp. 80 and only thanks to the Migros season ticket could I afford entry to the baths. That's why this Swiss man who thought he was harassing a woman in Pukhet was condemned and ostracised by the local population, but not by the court. I had to wait 2 years for my tax refund from the city of Zurich, here I get MY money back in 3 weeks. The people here are very tolerant and open. "Never mind" are important words. I was fined on Bahnhofstrasse before I left, because I was fined on Bahnhofstrasse on my bike, because you weren't allowed to ride on Bahnhofstrasse for 150 metres. In return, old people are hit and injured when crossing Bahnhofstrasse. The list is endless. Please realise that emigrating from Switzerland was a psychological liberation and there was nothing, nothing, nothing at all to overcome. Many Swiss confuse "prosperity" with "quality of life"...there is too much prosperity/money in Switzerland for a few, and too little real quality of life for many. The Swiss live in a bubble and don't even know what it could be like without "know-it-alls" and lots of money.
Schacher Seppli says it crystal clear
I am the Schacher Seppäli
Known throughout the country
I used to be a flettischt byrschtli gsi
Now I'm a vagrant
I'm at peace when I'm in the straw at night
I have my schnapps during the day
And when the Lord gives me health
It's all that's needed, yes yes.
It's going well in the world
I've already seen men
That the people are worried about the lost money
And everyone hurts a lot
How beautiful things are here
The bird on the tree
He's singing all over the countryside
Switzerland is a dream.
It's still a nice place
But tomorrow, unfortunately, it's like this
He dies and takes his dear money
So here we are all alone
We're treading on the Chilehof
Just like the poorest man
Everyone lives in the same place
It's certainly true, yes yes.
How quickly the time goes by
One year and one more
It feels like it's not getting any better
Soon I'll be an old man
And I'll come to heaven's door
And I want to go in
So riäffe-ni hey, Peterus!
Dr Schacher Sepp is here.
And when I come to heaven's door
St Peter is standing there
He's running towards us, hello Sepp!
Are you there yet?
Just come in and lay down
The robe of heaven on
The poor and forsaken
Have a nice time in heaven.
The poor and abandoned
My poor and forsaken in heaven h
Sounds familiar, as I have also lived and worked in 15 countries and now retired in Lombok, Indonesia....
Basically, I've never had any problems, otherwise I wouldn't have left! At the age of 8, my parents divorced and I found myself living in the north of England, where I spent my entire school career. Switzerland, the 'Continent', was synonymous with summer holidays! 10 years later, I returned to Switzerland - first Lausanne, then Basel where I studied. Having lived through the Roaring Sixties in England, Switzerland seemed a bit bland to me... but I got used to it, adapted to it, conformed to it. Until I felt an almost visceral need for a new freedom, which I found in Ecuador, where I married an indigenous man. I really thought I would spend my whole life there... But being an only child, as well as mama italiana (!), I was obliged to return to Switzerland to look after her until she died. My husband was along for the ride, of course. So, yes, we felt like all migrants in Switzerland - a bit lost, shocked by the rigidity of the laws, etc. But we got used to it! But we got used to it! In the end, it was even an advantage: my husband was able to escape the racism of his own country, learn a new language, get to know another culture... When I retired, we decided to go back. But Ecuador was becoming increasingly unstable, politically, socially and economically, so Andalusia seemed an obvious alternative. So here I am, 12 years on, in the middle of the countryside, growing olives, almonds, oranges, etc. (on a small scale, of course!) and I'm happy here, despite the death of my husband... I don't miss anything about Switzerland. All I miss is my husband.
The first time I left Switzerland for abroad, I could no longer obtain Emmental cheese from the source. This left a hole in my soul.
We miss more Basler Laeckerli ...
What was and is truly hard is that I miss my country - not only family, friends, colleagues, but the landscapes, nature, the institutions, the signs of history, the culture, the languages, political discussions, water and fountains, the beautiful posters and graphic design that we see everywhere in Swiss cities, the care in every little thing. And it's hard to be a citizen but feel invisible - for instance, it would be great to see more opportunities for Swiss youth living abroad to connect with educational and professional options for return immigration or for language classes online, to be offered to take exams such as Matura, or to participate in national initiatives such as Schweizer Jugend forscht etc, and more opportunities for the adult Swiss abroad to work remotely for Swiss employers or for the Swiss federal government, to be involved in volunteering or other roles that can happen remotely and connect us all more. Otherwise adapting to a new culture and country is an adventure and a learning curve. It sets you back at the beginning but helps you discover new perspectives.
After an international career spanning 15 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean I retired to Lombok, Indonesia. No problem for me. In fact I feel like what Ibne Battuta quoted: (he travelled from Morocco to China and later down to Africa in the years 1325 to 1354):
“Traveling gives you home in a thousand strange places, then leaves you a stranger in your own land”.
During brief (and yes, highly appreciated, holidays in Switzerland I do feel as a stranger there now. Less integrated than the newcomers from here and there...
Poster in a restaurant in Asia : " There are no strangers here - only people who meet for the first time " . All the best and many happy contacts in the New Year Mr Rafiq Tschannen ! Kind regards from Koh Samui, Thailand, 20.12.2024
I read the other article today and note that the Swiss are feeling less social cohesion than in decades past. I think that was one of the major adaptations coming to Canada in the early 1990s. Although Canada is very multicultural, it is not really a “melting pot”. I never really experienced the mingling of cultures in the social sphere in the early decades. There were distinct cultural communities in the first suburb I lived in. The Anglo, the South African jewish and the Chinese cultures. Where is a recent swiss immigrant to fit in? So I experienced cultural differences as a psychological barrier, I did not feel welcome. I had to reach out to the newcomers’ club to find a lot of other immigrants like me, and we shared social events related to our various interests (mom’s and tots, theatre, tennis, gardening, monthly coffee gatherings). I felt more connected and thus healthier psychologically. So the loneliness factor, the being distant from my family of origin were psychologically hard, It is hard parenting small children with no real web of support, from the in laws nor the neighborhood. I learned to grow through this and again find and co-create the networks of support to young mothers. Another hit to the psyche was not being able to use my professional designation in Canada. For some unfathomable reason, the Canadian professional organization would not accept my professional credentials from the US, nor from Switzerland without going through a huge process. As a large part of my prior identity was linked to my work building up a successful career, it was a blow to my ego to have to start again, on the bottom rungs of the ladder. I worked through both of those challenges and am stronger psychologically. The big change in leaving Switzerland resulted in me discovering other avenues of self engagement, many in the volunteer activities I undertook.These have given me a purpose and fulfillment psychologically. The intense changes brought about by the move have made me more resilient, compassionate and open to a variety of cultures, because I persevered and didn’t put too many expectations on others.. I think that maybe more and more people are going through what I experienced on a global scale(including in Switzerland) and we cling to the nostalgia of when we lived in closer communities by living in the more cohesive cultural communities we grew up in. Globalisation, mass migration to all the countries, and the information technologies have not neccessarily made people more socially cohesive, less lonely, more resilient and in the end, psychologically healthy, I feel.
I returned to Switzerland after 53 years living in North America to support my sick son who had decided to stay in Switzerland in 2015 because the medical care was and is better for him.
Although I speak Swiss German, my flatmates in the tower block still referred to me as the Canadian five years later. There was no question of making friends in the Bernese Oberland, the people are polite but unapproachable. Invitations are gladly accepted, but nothing comes back. I only really realised the cantonal spirit when I moved to another canton. Switzerland seems to be a group of 26 small kingdoms, each ticking a little differently. Some civil servants should never occupy their posts, they are a bad advertisement. Well, I'm adapting. My German doctor asked me if I knew the most important Swiss. I had no idea. He said it was envy. Maybe there's something to it?
Psychological challenges abroad are no different to those in Switzerland. However, all of this is personal anyway.
Perceptions are always corrected by reality and as an internally stable person you will not give up so quickly and move forward even after disappointments. Foreign countries are full of foreigners and you are a foreigner yourself.
Hello Klaus1
I don't understand what you are talking about?
Have you personally had the experiences you are talking about or are you making room here for criticism of a person who shares their experiences with the general public without having had these experiences themselves?
This is not exactly enriching or pointless and annoys me.
I myself lived abroad for 9 years under very similar circumstances (small children, no family, job with no ties to the host country). I would describe my experiences very similarly; mentally challenging, but empowering in the long run!!!
Hello Klaus1, I agree that this is very personal - with a topic like this it's very important to take other people's contributions in this discussion as their own experiences, experiences that can differ a lot from person to person but all valid.
What was your favourite part of moving abroad? And what did you find challenging?
All the best from Bern, Switzerland!
The gossip about the Swiss banks cancelling the accounts of the Swiss abroad at short notice! And secondly, that I always receive the voting documents a week AFTER the vote !
One disadvantage of emigrating seems to me to be that you have to get to know the environment, localities and laws. In the first few years, I worked more than once in jobs where I was underpaid according to the law. I also heard this from others. But for me, it's still a lot better than what the Swiss authorities offered me.
