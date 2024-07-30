Swiss National Day badge for 2024 shows the way
Since 1923, Pro Patria has been selling the badge for the celebrations on August 1, Swiss National Day, and has used the proceeds to support over 5,000 cultural and social projects in Switzerland.
This year the badge will appear in the form of a hiking signpost, honouring the Swiss people’s favourite leisure activity. The badge can be purchased until the end of July in 770 Swiss Post branches and in the Pro Patria online shopExternal link.
More
The Swiss National Day commemorative badge an astounding success
The Rütli, San Gottardo, Gruyères and Val Müstair are representative of Switzerland’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Preserving this diversity is one of the primary aims of the Pro Patria Foundation. The hours indicated on the signpost correspond to the walking time from the head office in Zurich to the respective location.
Pro Patria is publishing the brochure WanderschätzeExternal link (hiking treasures) for the first time in connection with the hiking signpost. It combines a small selection of the cultural treasures promoted by Pro Patria with hiking suggestions from the Swiss hiking trails.
In addition to the August 1 badge, the foundation also finances its activities from the tax surcharge on Pro Patria stamps. As a tribute to the 100th congress of the Swiss Abroad organisation SwissCommunity, Sandra Liscio created two thermoreactive stamps for 2024. They visually convey a piece of home. If you warm the heart or the fondue pot with your finger, a Swiss cross appears.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.