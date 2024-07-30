Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

Swiss National Day badge for 2024 shows the way

Pro Patria badge
Pro Patria
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss National Day badge for 2024 shows the way
Listening: Swiss National Day badge for 2024 shows the way

Since 1923, Pro Patria has been selling the badge for the celebrations on August 1, Swiss National Day, and has used the proceeds to support over 5,000 cultural and social projects in Switzerland.

This content was published on
1 minute
Pro Patria

This year the badge will appear in the form of a hiking signpost, honouring the Swiss people’s favourite leisure activity. The badge can be purchased until the end of July in 770 Swiss Post branches and in the Pro Patria online shopExternal link.

More

The Rütli, San Gottardo, Gruyères and Val Müstair are representative of Switzerland’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Preserving this diversity is one of the primary aims of the Pro Patria Foundation. The hours indicated on the signpost correspond to the walking time from the head office in Zurich to the respective location.

Pro Patria badges
Pro Patria

Pro Patria is publishing the brochure WanderschätzeExternal link (hiking treasures) for the first time in connection with the hiking signpost. It combines a small selection of the cultural treasures promoted by Pro Patria with hiking suggestions from the Swiss hiking trails.

In addition to the August 1 badge, the foundation also finances its activities from the tax surcharge on Pro Patria stamps. As a tribute to the 100th congress of the Swiss Abroad organisation SwissCommunity, Sandra Liscio created two thermoreactive stamps for 2024. They visually convey a piece of home. If you warm the heart or the fondue pot with your finger, a Swiss cross appears.

Pro Patria badge
Pro Patria

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR