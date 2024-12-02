An unresolved murder case: the alleged perpetrator is on trial 29 years after the shooting of an Egyptian diplomat in Geneva.

In 1995, the Egyptian diplomat Alaa al-Din Nazmi was shot dead in an underground car park in Geneva. The trial of the alleged perpetrator begins today at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, canton Ticino. The defendant is accused of committing the murder in return for an unknown sum of money.

For decades, it was impossible to establish who had murdered the diplomat. But new techniques helped solve the case: DNA traces and fingerprints on the homemade silencer led to an Italian-Ivorian dual national.

It is unclear who ordered the murder, however; the indictment says nothing about the people behind it nor the possible motive. As reported by Swiss public television, RTS, Nazmi is also said to have worked for the Egyptian secret service and managed accounts of the then President Hosni Mubarak in Switzerland. Swiss public radio, SRF, says that Islamists could be behind the murder.

The investigation was launched at the time by Carla del Ponte, the Swiss attorney general. There is not much time left to solve the murder: the case will expire next year.