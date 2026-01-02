On New Year’s Eve, 40 people lost their lives and 119 were seriously injured in a devastating fire in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

At around 1:30am, smoke was reported coming from the bar “Le Constellation” in the centre of the mountain resort. The well-known bar, which is popular with young people, was quickly engulfed in flames.

Videos circulating online show the bar’s ceiling on fire. The Swiss public broadcaster SRF has confirmed that the footage was filmed inside the bar. The images show people trying to flee in panic. “Everyone was pushing. People next to me were on fire or already dead,” one eyewitness told SRF.

Forty people died in the inferno, and 119 were injured. Swiss President Guy Parmelin described it as one of the country’s “worst disasters”.

Many of the victims suffered burns covering more than 60% of their bodies and had to be placed in medically induced comas. Burns affecting as little as 10% of the body are already considered severe. Many of those affected are young patients. “On average, they are between 16 and 26 years old,” the director of Lausanne University Hospital told the daily newspaper 24heures.

Identifying those affected is proving difficult. “We have many relatives searching for their loved ones. Many parents are missing their children and some have to travel long distances from other language regions,” Marcel Schlatter of Zurich University Hospital told SRF.

Among the injured are 71 Swiss nationals. Fourteen people are from France and 11 from Italy, with small numbers of victims from other countries such as Serbia, Belgium and Portugal. One victim whose identity has been confirmed is the 16-year-old Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini.

On Friday, forensic specialists secured further evidence. Flowers and teddy bears have been laid at the site of the disaster, and media from around the world are reporting from Crans-Montana.