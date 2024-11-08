The voice of the Swiss Abroad is hardly heard in parliament any more. That is the conclusion of our “Let’s Talk” debate programme.

It’s been a year since the Swiss elected a new parliament. What has changed in Swiss politics for the Swiss Abroad? In our debate programme “Let’s Talk”, my colleague Balz Rigendinger spoke to Priscilla Imboden, federal parliament correspondent for the online magazine Republik and Lukas Golder, co-director of the gfs.bern research institute.

Imboden comments on the make-up of the new parliament this year: more to the right and much less green, and also more inward-looking, she says. The voice of the Swiss Abroad is being lost, she adds.

Golder, for his part, believes that the marginalisation of the Swiss Abroad after the elections is systematic. He also blames the media, which are “barely capable” of widening their perspectives and looking beyond the Swiss horizon. Voting campaigns are often “characterised by purely domestic mechanisms”, he adds.