Live media coverage and social media feeds are full of accounts of the powerful Hurricane Milton, which has struck the US state of Florida. The Hoffmann family from Switzerland is in the thick of it, experiencing the storm from their holiday home.

Since they first heard the storm was approaching, they wondered if they should stay or leave. “We have considered several possibilities. And we decided time and again to sit it out,” says Nadine Hoffmann.

Their holiday home is located in evacuation zone C. Until Tuesday morning, only people living in zones A and B had to evacuate. Then the news came: people living in zone C should also leave the area. “But where should we go? I’d rather be in this house during the storm than in a car. The house is well built, the windows are hurricane-proof,” Hoffmann told SRF.

The family is doing their best to maintain some normality, especially for the children. “I don’t fear for my life. But there is an unease about the unknown,” Hoffmann said before the storm hit.