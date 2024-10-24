According to a survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the majority of the Swiss population feels relatively unaffected by the loss of purchasing power. However, there are notable regional differences. In canton Ticino, people are significantly more concerned about their financial situation compared to the rest of the country.

Energy prices were the first to rise, followed by food, rent and health insurance premiums. Although much has been made of the loss of purchasing power, especially during debates on the 13th monthly old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) (AHV/AVS) pension, the survey shows that only 35% of respondents found their financial situation “very” or “fairly” stressful; this represents a 4% increase compared to 2023. Nearly half (46%) are “not very” worried about their household budget, while 18% are not concerned at all.

In canton Ticino, the situation is markedly different, with 59% of respondents expressing concern about their finances.

The survey also highlights strong feelings about social justice. A significant 79% of those surveyed believe that the wealth gap in Switzerland is too wide, and 88% feel that buying a home is no longer affordable for most of the younger generation.