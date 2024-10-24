Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
At this time of year, many people in Switzerland are engaging in a long-standing tradition: complaining about the rise in compulsory health insurance premiums. With letters outlining the increases now arriving, some people are avoiding opening them, while others are scrambling to switch insurers in a bid to save money.
In addition to health premiums, the cost of energy, rent and food has also risen recently. However, a significant portion of the Swiss population reports feeling financially stable and is not overly concerned about the loss of purchasing power. This is highlighted in the first news item selected for you today.
Happy reading!
Swiss population mostly unfazed by loss of purchasing power, except in canton Ticino
According to a survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the majority of the Swiss population feels relatively unaffected by the loss of purchasing power. However, there are notable regional differences. In canton Ticino, people are significantly more concerned about their financial situation compared to the rest of the country.
Energy prices were the first to rise, followed by food, rent and health insurance premiums. Although much has been made of the loss of purchasing power, especially during debates on the 13th monthly old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) (AHV/AVS) pension, the survey shows that only 35% of respondents found their financial situation “very” or “fairly” stressful; this represents a 4% increase compared to 2023. Nearly half (46%) are “not very” worried about their household budget, while 18% are not concerned at all.
In canton Ticino, the situation is markedly different, with 59% of respondents expressing concern about their finances.
The survey also highlights strong feelings about social justice. A significant 79% of those surveyed believe that the wealth gap in Switzerland is too wide, and 88% feel that buying a home is no longer affordable for most of the younger generation.
- Join the discussion on Dialogue (available in English, Italian, French and German)
Swiss-US vocational training partnership renewed until 2027
Economy Minister Guy Parmelin described the continued cooperation between Switzerland and the United States in vocational training as a “win-win”. A renewed memorandum of understanding for 2024-2027 was signed yesterday in Washington, D.C.
The partnership, which began in 2015, has seen numerous US delegations visiting Switzerland to study its highly regarded vocational training system. The Swiss system, which combines classroom learning with on-the-job training, is widely popular in Switzerland.
Several US states have since launched initiatives to promote vocational training, addressing the growing need for skilled labour. Swiss companies operating in the US are actively involved in this effort, offering apprenticeships and helping to promote the Swiss model abroad.
- Read more in the article by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link (in German)
Motorway expansion vote approaches as traffic jams reach record levels
Ahead of the November vote on motorway expansion, SWI swissinfo.ch has provided an in-depth analysis of Switzerland’s traffic situation, supported by facts, figures and expert opinions.
Last year, traffic jams across Switzerland totalled almost 50,000 hours. These jams are largely concentrated in major cities, particularly along the A1 motorway, which connects several cantons. The A2 motorway, linking Germany to Italy via Switzerland, is another hotspot, with often long delays approaching the Gotthard tunnel, especially during holiday periods.
The Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) describes the motorway network as saturated, where “the slightest disturbance has a major impact on traffic flow”. While FEDRO supports the idea of expanding motorways, experts interviewed by SWI swissinfo.ch remain sceptical about whether widening roads will truly solve the issue.
- Read more in the article by SWI swissinfo.ch data journalist Pauline Turuban (in French)
Eurovision Song Contest in canton Basel City attracts surge of volunteers
With the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest set to take place next May in canton Basel City, a wave of excitement has led 4,000 people to volunteer for the event, far exceeding the 700 needed.
Beat Läuchli, head of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) organisation, described the response as “real euphoria”, noting that half of the pre-registrations have come from abroad. Despite the overwhelming interest, these are only preliminary sign-ups, introduced to manage the influx of applications. The official application process will begin in January.
Nemo, Switzerland’s representative, won last year’s ESC in Malmö, Sweden, securing the honour for Switzerland to host the 2025 edition. Several cities competed to host the event, with canton Basel City eventually selected.
- More on this story from Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link
Picture of the day
ICN (InterCity tilting) trains have been running on Swiss railways since 2001. The Swiss Federal Railways is currently modernising the fleet of 44 trains so that they can be used for another 20 years. The work will last until 2031.
The first refurbished ICN was presented in Yverdon-les-Bains in canton Vaud this morning. It is named after Mani Matter, the famous singer-songwriter from canton Bern who died prematurely in a car accident in 1972. If you have never heard him, here is one of his most famous songsExternal link.
Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva/sb
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative