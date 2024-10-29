Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector

Dear Swiss Abroad,

The Whooping Cranes captured in our photo of the day (see below) passed over Switzerland today – a Switzerland that finds itself concerned on multiple fronts.

The focus today is on the Middle East, as Israel’s latest decision to ban the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, raises numerous questions.

Meanwhile, at home, worries are growing about Switzerland’s air quality: while improvements have been made, the country is still short of its self-imposed targets.

In addition, our briefing covers social welfare rates and takes a look at why Switzerland’s foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, has maintained a lower media profile this year.

Enjoy the read!