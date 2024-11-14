Faced with climate change, Swiss mountain tourism professionals are launching an initiative to secure the future of ski resorts. The project, known as “Snow Compass”, aims to help ski areas in Switzerland adapt to steadily shrinking snow coverage.

A coalition of winter tourism stakeholders has introduced “Snow Compass,” a project intended to be a comprehensive “toolbox,” according to Corinne Genoud, a member of Switzerland Tourism’s executive board. The aim is to provide suggestions, strategies and scenarios for resorts to use as they reinvent themselves. The first recommendations are expected next summer.

The project relies on meteorological data. According to Adrien Michel, a meteorologist at the Swiss national weather service MeteoSwiss, snow cover could decrease by 10% to 40% by 2050, depending on the altitude. “The 0-degree isotherm, which determines the snow limit, has already risen by 300 to 400 metres in 40 years, and could rise another 200 to 300 metres in the coming decades,” he adds.

Mountain professionals must increasingly offer year-round tourism activities to stay viable. These include developing hiking trails, creating play areas, increasing artificial snow coverage, and even relocating ski areas to higher altitudes.