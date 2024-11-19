This summer, Andreas Glarner (pictured) from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party tweeted:

“Shouldn’t we slowly put a stop to a religion whose members are using bomb attacks, attacks on Christmas markets and knife attacks on innocent citizens to reinforce their demands for headscarves, special rights, caliphates, minarets, prayer callers, Sharia courts, etc.? #stoppislam” (translated from German).

The House of Representatives committee overseeing immunity has ruled that Glarner’s tweet is not protected by parliamentary immunity, as it is unrelated to his official duties. Immunity only applies to activities directly connected to a political mandate.

Bern’s public prosecutors had requested the lifting of Glarner’s immunity to investigate the tweet under Switzerland’s anti-racism laws. While the Senate committee has yet to respond, Mirjam Spreiter, the parliamentary correspondent for Swiss public television, SRF, noted that granting full immunity for social media posts would treat politicians more leniently than ordinary citizens. If immunity is lifted, it would mark only the second time such a decision has been made.

Meanwhile, SRF itself has faced criticism for an Instagram post about the upcoming November 24 referendum on motorway expansion. The post initially read, “Old wisdom: If you sow roads, you will reap traffic,” before being revised to, “Is it really that simple?” (translated from German).

Critics, including the Young Swiss People’s Party, accused SRF of displaying bias and issuing a recommendation regarding the vote. The broadcaster defended the post as satirical, but the ombudsman’s office ruled yesterday that it violated principles of factual accuracy and diversity. The post was found to contain a clear political message that was not obviously satirical to a broader audience.

The Young Swiss People’s Party hailed the ombudsman’s decision as a “great success”.