Switzerland today

Sunday’s rejection by the Swiss people of the extension of part of the motorway network has reignited discussions on the road fund. The political parties are already at loggerheads over the reallocation of the CHF 3.67 billion it contained at the end of last year.

“The money in this fund should […] be used to repair the damage caused by climate change,” stated Geneva Green Party parliamentarian Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini. Vaud senator Pascal Broulis strongly disagrees: “There’s no point getting excited about a vote. We should remember that this system of separate funds has enabled us to address the financing of infrastructure, which has caused us serious problems in the past.”

Galvanised by its victory on Sunday, the left feels that now is the right time to rediscuss the nature of the road fund, while the centre and right prefer to wait and see. Centre Party senator Marianne Maret says she is aware that the supply of this fund will have to be rediscussed: “It is legitimate to ask questions, but we must do so neither in the euphoria of victory nor in the anger of defeat”.

The road fund was created in 2017 following a popular vote. It is a kind of federal piggy bank that is used to finance Switzerland’s road infrastructure, in particular road maintenance, the development of suburban projects and motorway improvements. It is funded in various ways by road users, mainly through fuel taxes.

For Monika Ribar, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Swiss Federal Railways, Sunday’s vote will not necessarily benefit the rail network. “Transport in this country will continue to grow. And we have always said that we need to look at it as a whole. Because trains will only ever go from station to station. And we need the last mile,” she told Swiss public radio SRF.