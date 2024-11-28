Switzerland Today
We start today with a look at RUAG, the Swiss defence and aerospace company. Following an investigation into the purchase of 96 Italian Leopard 1 tanks – which revealed a lack of information, inconsistencies in the specifications, legal disputes – RUAG’s legal structure has been reviewed. As a consequence, the state-owned firm will probably no longer be organised as a public limited company under private law.
Today's briefing also puts the spotlight on social media. According to a survey, most adults support the idea of a social media ban for under-16s. We also examine initiatives to combat gender-based violence and the shortage of skilled labour in the country.
The Federal Council wants to change the legal structure of RUAG, the Swiss defence and aerospace company. The state-owned firm is to be given a new form under public law. But it is still unclear what this will be.
Among the various options on the table, the reintegration of RUAG into the defence ministry is also being examined.
The discussion around RUAG’s legal form has arisen following an investigation by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO). In February 2024, this revealed inconsistencies surrounding the purchase of 96 Italian Leopard 1 tanks. It has not yet been fully clarified what went wrong – a further report is still pending.
According to an analysis by the Swiss public broadcaster SRF, two risks should be significantly reduced if RUAG were to move closer to the federal government in legal terms. First, there is the “risk of cronyism in connection with the pursuit of profit”. Second, the Federal Council should be able to obtain important information more quickly and reliably thanks to RUAG being closer to the state and thus be able to control RUAG better. “The fact that the Federal Council is once again paying more attention to the defence industry shows once again how much the security situation has deteriorated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” writes SRF.
- Analysis on SRFExternal link
Farewell TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms? Almost 80% of voters in Switzerland would back a legal ban on social media for under-16s.
This is the main conclusion of a survey conducted by the Leewas Institute on behalf of 20 Minuten and Tamedia. The Swiss are not the only ones demanding a ban these days: in Australia, a social media ban for young people under the age of 16 was passed today – the first country to do so.
However, experts in Switzerland have reacted critically to the idea of a ban. According to media expert Dominique Wirz, this would protect young people from specific dangers and problematic content, but a ban would create another problem. “Young people are only given the opportunity to develop media skills at a late stage,” he said.
Various studies show a connection between excessive use of social media and mental health issues, such as depression or anxiety disorders. However, other studies also underline the positive aspects of the platforms: young people can network online, exchange information and find social support.
- Article on Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (in German) and on RSIExternal link (in Italian)
The shortage of skilled labour in Switzerland has eased. However, an all-clear has not yet been given.
This is the conclusion of the Swiss Skills Shortage Index 2024 published today by Adecco, a personnel service provider. Although the search for suitable staff has become easier, it is still more difficult than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Adecco, 7% fewer jobs have been advertised this year and the unemployment rate has risen from 2% to 2.4%. The economic slowdown has had a “noticeable impact” on the Swiss labour market this year.
Looking at the individual professions, the situation in the IT field has eased, but remains acute in the healthcare sector. There is still a shortage of medical specialists, nurses and pharmacists. The construction industry is in second place, followed by the electrical sector.
- News article on SWI swissinfo.ch (in French)
One person dies every fortnight in Switzerland because of domestic violence, an average of 25 people a year. Most of them are women.
Authorities and civil society are mobilising to protect against gender-based violence. What impact do these initiatives have? Is the situation in Switzerland improving quickly enough? Join the discussion on “dialogue”, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC’s) multilingual debate platform.
One such initiative is a workshop for pupils in canton Neuchâtel. According to a survey, almost 60% of young people aged between 15 and 18 living there have experienced violence in their relationship, and every second young woman has experienced sexual violence. The workshop aims to help young people recognise warning signs at an early stage.
Another initiative, also in French-speaking Switzerland, is aimed at migrant women. Thanks to a change in the law, they are better protected if they are victims of domestic violence. But due to obstacles such as language barriers, a lack of social contacts or unfamiliarity with the laws and structures in Switzerland, migrant women are less likely to make use of support services. To provide them with better support, a foundation has set up a network of trained volunteers.
- Article on RTSExternal link (in French)

Switzerland in pictures
The exhibition “Léonard Gianadda: Hommage en photographies”, organised by the Fondation Pierre Gianadda in Martigny, canton Valais, opened today in honour of its founder.
Léonard Gianadda, a patron of the arts, architect and building contractor, died almost a year ago. The exhibition features photographs, film clips and written testimonies from his companions.
