The Federal Council wants to change the legal structure of RUAG, the Swiss defence and aerospace company. The state-owned firm is to be given a new form under public law. But it is still unclear what this will be.

Among the various options on the table, the reintegration of RUAG into the defence ministry is also being examined.

The discussion around RUAG’s legal form has arisen following an investigation by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO). In February 2024, this revealed inconsistencies surrounding the purchase of 96 Italian Leopard 1 tanks. It has not yet been fully clarified what went wrong – a further report is still pending.

According to an analysis by the Swiss public broadcaster SRF, two risks should be significantly reduced if RUAG were to move closer to the federal government in legal terms. First, there is the “risk of cronyism in connection with the pursuit of profit”. Second, the Federal Council should be able to obtain important information more quickly and reliably thanks to RUAG being closer to the state and thus be able to control RUAG better. “The fact that the Federal Council is once again paying more attention to the defence industry shows once again how much the security situation has deteriorated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” writes SRF.