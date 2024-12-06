Yesterday’s announcement of the closure of the Axpo Beznau nuclear power plant (pictured above) did not surprise politicians, who were busy discussing the 2025 budget in the federal palace. However, it reignited the long-standing debate on how to meet Switzerland’s energy needs, writes news platform Watson.

Centre Party politician Stefan Müller-Altermatt described the decision as a “sign of unwillingness to hold on to nuclear power.” In 2011, after the Fukushima disaster, the Swiss federal government decided to phase out nuclear energy. In May 2017 and again in June 2024, the Swiss population backed this decision and supported the expansion of renewable energy.

Radical-Liberal Party politician Vincenz-Stauffacher sees the Axpo decision as “another wake-up call that we must rapidly expand renewable energies”.

When it will be taken off the grid, the Beznau power plant will be one year away from Swiss retirement age: at 64-years old, it will be the oldest operating nuclear power plant in the world. It currently produces 7.9% of Switzerland’s total electrical supply. Could the shutdown bring with it a power gap?

Radical-Liberal Party president Thierry Burkart believes reserve power plants, reliant on fossil fuels, will be needed post-shutdown. For him, this “highlights the complete failure of Swiss energy policy.”

Parliamentarians are now debating an “acceleration decree” to speed up renewable energy projects, including shortening the construction time for hydropower plants and extending start-up funding for solar power projects – although the latter remains contentious.

The broader questions remain: what will happen to Switzerland’s last two nuclear power plants, and could energy challenges prompt a nuclear comeback?

“Ideas of long super operating times for nuclear power plants and corresponding subsidies are off the table,” said Social Democratic Party politician Roger Nordmann, adding that large investments in ageing nuclear facilities are not worthwhile.