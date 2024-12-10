Following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, many countries have been assessing the situation of Syrian refugees. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has suspended asylum procedures for Syrians. This measure will remain in force until further notice, the SEM announced on Monday. According to a statement on X (formerly Twitter), it is currently not possible to thoroughly examine whether there are grounds for asylum and whether it is legally and practically reasonable to enforce deportation.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), around 28,000 Syrian nationals were living in Switzerland at the end of 2023. Since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, Syrians are the largest group of foreign nationals to be granted asylum in the Alpine state. SEM assumes that Syrians who wish to return to their country will first wait and see how the situation develops on the ground. It may take several weeks or months for a new stable structure to form, it says.

On Monday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called for “patience and vigilance” regarding the return of Syrian refugees to their country. “The UNHCR advises focusing on the issue of return and hopes that developments on the ground will eventually lead to voluntary, safe and sustainable returns – with refugees able to make informed choices,” Grandi said.