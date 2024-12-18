The Swiss federal government has decided to split the new EU agreement into four distinct packages for parliamentary and public approval.

Negotiations with the EU are in their final stages and the results are expected this Friday. Sources confirmed that the agreements, covering free movement of persons and transport, the electricity market, food safety, and health, will each be put to a separate referendum. The purpose of separating the four agreements in this way seems to be to avoid jeopardising the overall negotiations in parliament by scuttling even those agreements that are not contested.

This strategy has already sparked debate in the Federal Palace. Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter of the Centre Party supports the move, saying, “Parliament and the people must have the opportunity to vote on these different decisions.” She added that separating the contentious points is crucial.

However, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party strongly opposes the plan. “The federal government is trying to divide everything into more digestible morsels. It is not honest,” criticised Swiss People’s Party politician Franz Grüter. He suggested the government is attempting to minimise resistance on the electricity deal by splitting the agreements.