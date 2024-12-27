It’s not been an easy end of the year for Swiss Federal Railways , especially when news was announced of huge additional costs for upcoming infrastructure projects. On Friday, Federal Railways boss Vincent Ducrot explained the situation to the press.

Several factors are behind the CHF14 billion ($15.54 billion) hike in infrastructure costs between now and 2035, Ducrot told the Le Temps and Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspapers. “Ten years ago, we had different planning parameters,” he said. New measurement and simulation methods have now led to the adaptation of these planning bases, he explained.

Ducrot also pointed out that rail projects were planned without any financial reserves. In addition, many things were unknown when plans were drawn up. “For example, we’ve had to incorporate a European standard to modify braking curves, as well as apply the law on equality for people with disabilities,” Ducrot said. Platforms also need widening to comply with rules on passenger flow.

However, all these measures should at least enable the Federal Railways to implement its 2035 plans. These include a major expansion of services, with new quarter- and half-hourly timetables on around 60 routes and a 20% increase in the number of seats. The company also wants to respond better to a growing number of leisure travellers, for example by offering specific trains for skiers.