A suspected arms trafficker with links to Switzerland has been detained in Milan, Italy, for the past three weeks. The Iranian man previously worked as a part-time associate researcher in a laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), and his company, Illumove, listed its commercial address at an innovation park on the EPFL campus.

A year ago, a drone attack on an American base on the Jordanian-Syrian border killed three people. In the aftermath, US authorities discovered that the drone’s navigation system had been manufactured by Illumove, prompting the US Department of Justice to request his extradition.

In an interview published today, his former supervisor spoke to the Swiss newspaper 24heures.

“If [he] used the skills he developed at our institute for military purposes, it was without our knowledge and, of course, without our support,” stressed the former manager. While he was aware of Illumove, he believed the company was focused on civilian applications, such as providing motion trackers for sports like horse racing.

However, EPFL was not the only institution unaware of the researcher’s dealings, writes 24heures. Innovaud, a canton Vaud programme supporting innovation and investment, had previously supported Illumove, though it clarified that its support was “limited, in the form of advice, and without any monetary exchange”.

In April, EPFL announced new criteria for monitoring foreign students and researchers, including security checks for those from certain countries.