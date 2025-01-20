The 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting opened in Davos today, attracting a record number of participants from business and politics, according to organisers.

More than 3,000 attendees, including over 60 heads of state and government from around 120 countries, will take part. The private sector is represented by over 1,600 business leaders. This year’s forum focuses on the role of knowledge and technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), one of the fastest-growing sectors.

Tomorrow the WEF will get into full swing with an opening speech by Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. This will be followed by debates, meetings and various events. Particularly eagerly awaited are the speeches by US President Donald Trump, who will not be in Davos but will take part via video conference, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As in previous years, the event in the Swiss mountain resort has sparked several protests. On Sunday, police arrested 30 individuals who broke away from a procession and blocked a cantonal road. They have since been released but will face charges for various offences, according to police reports. Meanwhile, the Young Socialists held a demonstration in Davos, demanding an end to the WEF with slogans such as, “It is not the rich who will save us“.

Today, Greenpeace activists blocked the Davos heliport, while the Mass-Voll movement conducted a permitted leafleting campaign. In another incident, an opponent of the WEF vandalised the entrance of a Davos hotel with green paint.