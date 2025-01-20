Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Our briefing today focuses on Swiss mountain resort of Davos, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting has started. Also we share news from across the Atlantic as Donald Trump is inaugurated as President of the United States. We will explore the views of some Swiss political figures on this significant change in the White House.
Closer to home, Swiss politics is closely following the succession of outgoing Defence Minister Viola Amherd. Interestingly, the candidates considered most likely to succeed her appear to be withdrawing from the race.
Finally, we turn to the ever-deeper pockets of billionaires, whose wealth continues to grow both in Switzerland and around the world.
I wish you a good read!
Davos hosts 55th WEF gathering
The 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting opened in Davos today, attracting a record number of participants from business and politics, according to organisers.
More than 3,000 attendees, including over 60 heads of state and government from around 120 countries, will take part. The private sector is represented by over 1,600 business leaders. This year’s forum focuses on the role of knowledge and technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), one of the fastest-growing sectors.
Tomorrow the WEF will get into full swing with an opening speech by Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. This will be followed by debates, meetings and various events. Particularly eagerly awaited are the speeches by US President Donald Trump, who will not be in Davos but will take part via video conference, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
As in previous years, the event in the Swiss mountain resort has sparked several protests. On Sunday, police arrested 30 individuals who broke away from a procession and blocked a cantonal road. They have since been released but will face charges for various offences, according to police reports. Meanwhile, the Young Socialists held a demonstration in Davos, demanding an end to the WEF with slogans such as, “It is not the rich who will save us“.
Today, Greenpeace activists blocked the Davos heliport, while the Mass-Voll movement conducted a permitted leafleting campaign. In another incident, an opponent of the WEF vandalised the entrance of a Davos hotel with green paint.
- The start of the WEF reported by Swiss public radio, RSIExternal link (in Italian)
- Insights into this year’s WEF by my colleague Anand Chandrasekhar (in English)
More
Swiss politicians react to Trump’s inauguration
As Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States, the Swiss online media Watson asked foreign policymakers and parliamentarians about their hopes and concerns regarding his administration.
Rino Büchel, a member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, expressed optimism: “It will be better than under Biden. It doesn’t take much.” Büchel believes Trump’s presidency could offer Switzerland an opportunity to negotiate a free trade agreement. “If someone can convince him that punitive tariffs are counterproductive, it will be even better,” Büchel told Watson.
In contrast, Socialist Fabian Molina is much less optimistic. Molina worries about Trump’s unpredictability, as well as his policy towards minorities and climate protection. He is also concerned about how the occupant of the White House encourages right-wing extremist and nationalist circles, including in Switzerland. Green Party member Sibel Arslan shared Molina’s worries, stating: “With his populism, Trump ensures that real political challenges are ignored.”
Radical Liberal Party member Hans-Peter Portmann was cautiously hopeful, particularly in areas like trade and services. He remarked that Trump’s foreign policy style had prompted a rethink: “Many traditional diplomatic approaches no longer work. Success now requires showing intransigence.”
- The full interviews as well as other politicians’ reactions on WatsonExternal link (in German)
- Editorial by SWI swissinfo.ch editor-in-chief Marc Livingston (in English)
Who will succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd?
The saga surrounding the succession of Defence Minister Viola Amherd in the Federal Council continues. The latest twist came today when the former president of the House of Representatives, Martin Candinas (pictured above), announced that he would not run for the government post.
Candinas, from canton Graubünden, was considered the favourite after the outgoing president of the Centre Party, Gerhard Pfister, revealed over the weekend that he was not interested in the position. Parliamentary group leader Matthias Bregy has indicated he prefers the party presidency than in a seat in the Federal Council, according to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Senator Benedikt Würth also rejected the possibility of taking up the position.
The list has thinned out. According to the Swiss press, a candidate who is still in the running is Philipp Kutter, a parliamentarian from Zurich. He has indicated that he is debating whether he could stand as a candidate to succeed Amherd despite his quadriplegia.
Christophe Darbellay, a senator from canton Valais and former party chairman, has not ruled out running, according to an interview with Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.
As speculation swirls in the Swiss media, the Centre Party is finalising its procedure for nominating candidates. However, the new federal councillor will only be confirmed after the Federal Assembly election on March 12.
- The news of Candinas’ renunciation on Swiss public television, RTSExternal link (in French)
- Blick’s listExternal link of potential Centre Party candidates (in German)
- Article by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link (in German)
Wealth of billionaires hits record high
While global inequality widens, the wealth of billionaires continues to grow, reaching record levels in 2024. In Switzerland, the combined wealth of the country’s 41 billionaires stood at $221.8 billion (CHF201.5 billion), according to a new report.
The annual inequality report, published by Solidar Suisse in collaboration with Oxfam, reveals that Swiss billionaires’ fortunes have grown by $70.8 billion since 2019 – equivalent to $39 million a day.
Globally, billionaires’ wealth increased by $2 trillion in 2024, three times faster than the previous year. Despite this, 3.5 billion people worldwide still live below the poverty line on less than $6.85 (CHF6.22) per day.
Solidar Suisse criticises the growing concentration of economic power among the wealthy and its influence on democracy. The NGO highlights Donald Trump’s rise to power as a troubling example of this dynamic.
To combat inequality, Solidar Suisse calls for measures such as abolishing tax breaks for the ultra-rich, ensuring fair wages, and improving working conditions. The organisation also advocates for the United Nations to take the lead in shaping global tax policy.
- The full report on Swiss public radio, RSIExternal link (in Italian)
Picture of the day
The planes landing at Zurich Airport are more interesting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, held in Davos between January 20-24. Today’s picture of the day captures spotters in Zurich trying to catch a glimpse of aircraft carrying VIPs heading to the event.
Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative