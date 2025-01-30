Women unable to conceive currently have to travel abroad for egg donations. This is set to change, the Swiss government announced today.

As part of a revision of the Reproduction Act, the Federal Council plans to legalise egg donation in Switzerland. The current law only permits married couples struggling with infertility to access sperm donation – either through insemination or in vitro fertilisation.

The government wants to lift the ban on egg donation, fulfilling a demand from parliament. “The aim is to protect egg donors and ensure the welfare of the child,” writes the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). This protection is not guaranteed if couples seek egg donation abroad.

The government also wants to allow unmarried couples to access both sperm and egg donation. The restriction limiting donations to married couples is “no longer in keeping with the times and does not reflect social reality,” the FOPH states. Previously, single women had no access to reproductive medicine. The new law will specify the conditions under which couples can access egg donation – the FOPH says a casual acquaintance will not be sufficient.

However, it will be some time before egg donation is available in Switzerland. The interior ministry will draft a consultation proposal by the end of 2025, after which the issue will go before parliament.