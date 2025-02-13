Could UBS really relocate its headquarters? According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), this scenario is under informal discussion.

But why would a banking giant like UBS leave Switzerland? The reason is stricter regulations. Switzerland is considering more stringent capital adequacy requirements. If UBS were required to fully cover its foreign investments with equity in the future, it could cost the bank up to $40 billion (CHF36 billion). Pressure for a solution is also mounting from shareholders, who are reportedly concerned, according to the NZZ.

Such a relocation would be a monumental task for UBS, likely taking several years. Only a few locations would be suitable for the new headquarters. It would need to be in a financial centre capable of supporting UBS in a crisis. The NZZ suggests London or Singapore as possible destinations.

However, moving abroad would also come with drawbacks, such as the loss of the “Swissness” factor, which has traditionally attracted wealthy clients