Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?
Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified? Is this topic being debated in your country of residence? Let us know!
More
The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid
More
How Switzerland is managing foreign aid at a time of global upheaval
Swiss is a leader in international affairs.
How is it possible to help countries where human rights are not respected? Why help countries that trample on the rights of children and women? Why help countries that use aid to buy arms and wage war against their neighbours?
La ayuda no debe de ser general. ¿Cómo es posible que se ayude a países dónde no se respetan los DD. HH.? ¿Por qué ayudar a países que pisotean los derechos de los niños y las mujeres? ¿Por qué ayudar a países que usan la ayuda para comprar armas y hacer guerra contra los vecinos
In my opinion, the cuts are unjustified and even harmful. What is important is solidarity with people who are worse off than us and support leads to less migration, which is what everyone wants.
Die Kürzung ist meiner Meinung nach nicht gerechtfertigt, sogar schädlich. Wichtig ist die Solidarität mit den Menschen, denen es schlechter geht als uns und die Unterstützung führt zu weniger Migration und das wollen doch alle.
IS AN ESTABLISHED PLAN
ES UN PLAN YA ESTABLECIDO
Foreign aid has evolved into a corruption tool and money laundering. Who actually receives the money? The people or the managers of the funds?
I believe we should pay more attention to ourselves and save ourselves first before trying to save others. (remember the airplane emergency procedures of the air mask?)
You have to think carefully about where, for what, why I should help or not, and possibly with how much money and for how long. Then, how is it controlled, checked whether the aid reaches where it is supposed to and serves the purpose for which it is intended.
If these conditions are not met, then no aid should flow...
Man muss sich gut überlegen wo, für was, warum ich helfen soll oder nicht, und eventuel mit wiefiel Geld udn für wie lange . Dann, wie wird es kontroliert, geprüft, ob die Hilfe im vollen Umfang da ankommt wo sie ankommen soll, und dem Zweck dient, wofür sie bestimmt ist.
Wenn diese Bendinungen nicht eingehalten werde,dann soll auch kein Hilfe fliessen...
Strange to not realize that Switzerland is built on values of minding our own business. This served us well and has given us a confederation that has stood the test of time.
We have seen kings rise and fall, the sunset of the british empire, the disaster of the french revolution, the decline of two superpowers (USSR, now USA).
Abandoning the principles that made us great seems foolhardy and against everything 723 years have taught us.
Now that in America the US AID (international development agency) has been unmasked as providing "Assistance" only to US intel efforts, working to destabilize poor countries, we must force ourselves, why are we getting involved in the same nonsense ?
Is that how low regard we have to our neighbors ?
Education is the most important thing! That is the way out of poverty and there are many examples of this. I personally know schools and learning centres in Colombia, Nepal, Cambodia and Sri Lanka. Most of these are run with donations from Switzerland. A good example is the learning centre in Waikkala, Sri Lanka
http://www.verein-waikkala.ch/projekte . Here, young people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are trained as carpenters, bakers, confectioners and tailors (men and women). They can then easily find a job or even open their own business to support their families. Slightly disabled young people are also accepted (5 people so far). All of them have found a job as an assistant carpenter. You can achieve a lot with relatively little money.
It is completely incomprehensible to me why asylum seekers in Switzerland are not introduced to the world of work better and faster. Bureaucracy and political unwillingness send their regards. Even if the asylum seekers have to go back, at least they have received training and learnt a new language. Also a form of development aid!
Bildung ist das Wichtigste! Das ist der Weg aus der Armut und da gibt es auch viele Beispiele. Persönlich kenne ich Schulen und Lernbetriebe in Kolumbien, Nepal, Kambodscha und Sri Lanka. Meist werden diese betrieben mit Spenden aus der Schweiz. Ein gutes Beispiel ist die Lernwekstatt in Waikkala, Sri Lanka
www.verein-waikkala.ch/projekte . Hier werden Jugendliche aus sozial schwachem Umfeld zu Schreinern, Bäcker, Konditor und Schneider ( Frauen und Männer) ausgebildet. Diese finden dann problemlos einen Job oder können sogar ein eigenes Geschäft eröffnen und damit die Familie unterstützen. Auch leicht behinderte Jugendliche werden aufgenommen ( bisher 5 Personen). Alle haben einen Job als Hilfsschreiner gefunden. Mit verhältnismässig wenig Geld kann man sehr viel erreichen.
Völlig unverständlich ist mir, warum in der Schweiz Asylsuchende nicht besser und schneller in die Arbeitswelt eingeführt werden. Bürokratie und politischer Unwille lassen Grüssen. Selbst wenn die Asylsuchenden wieder zurück müssen, haben sie wenigstens eine Ausbildung und eine neue Sprache gelernt. Auch eine Form von Entwicklungshilfe!
Foreign aid needs to be boosted ASAP.
Who the hell was asking for forein aid to be cut? No one! Except for Far right weirdos, greedy Corporations and Social Media CEOs.
Hi Baltofan95,
Thank you for your contribution. We kindly ask that you keep the conversation civil and avoid personal attacks or intentional provocations. You can read our guidelines on commenting here: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/terms-of-use/44141966
Many thanks,
SWI swissinfo.ch
Good morning
I know that foreign aid to countries has not solved the problems in poverty stricken countries but it has helped a lot of people not to starve to death.
Maybe the solution is deeper and refers to the decisions of the politicians of those poor countries to make decisions to really help and improve the living conditions of their citizens, be more democratic, enforce their products, etc, and this aid that is sent to them (would have to be monitored and controlled to verify that it goes to the people who need it) the results would be there for all to see.
Greetings
Pedro Gertiser from Argentina
Buenos días
Sé que la ayuda exterior a países no han resuelto los problemas en países sumidos en la pobreza pero ha asistido a muchísima gente a no morir de hambre
Tal vez la solución es más profunda y se refiere a las decisiones de los políticos de esos países pobres a tomar decisiones para realmente ayudar y mejorar las condiciones de vida de sus ciudadanos, ser más democráticos , hacer valer sus productos, etc, y esta ayuda que se les envía (tendría que ser monitoreada y controlada para verificar que va a las personas que la necesitan) los resultados estarían a la vista.
Saludos
Pedro Gertiser desde Argentina
My humble opinion is based on what God says in the bible that we should first think of our home and protect our nation. It is necessary to comply with the priorities of each government in each country, because spending in other countries impoverishes our own.
Mi humilde opinión se basa en le que Dios dice en la biblia que primero pensemos en nuestra casa y que proteger nuestra nación. Es menester cumplir con las prioridades de cada gobierno en cada país.pues si gasto en otros países se empobrece el propio.
They should spend more, but always with US involvement
Dovrebbero spendere di più ,ma sempre con un coinvolgimento degli Stati Uniti
The Rohingyas are also known as "Bengalis" in north-west Myanmar (-burma), are of Muslim faith and mostly Bangladeshi nationals. At the time, they received massive financial support from Saudi Arabia and were encouraged to infiltrate and strengthen Islam in north-west Burma (Arakan State).
The Tadmadaw (Burmese army, which governs the country unelected) reacted disproportionately and kicked the Bengalis out of Arakan. Those who did not leave in time were summarily murdered and tens of thousands lost their lives in this genocide.
All the contributions from Helvetas, Caritas or SDC have nothing to do in this context and turning off the money tap there has absolutely nothing to do with the political side of the issue. It would be much better to call the problem by its name, but that would be undiplomatic and would turn red ears in certain organisations/countries.
I have also seen projects in north-east and northern Laos where I effectively had to ask myself what the Swiss Confederation had in mind here again; very often you are travelling in a group car with the Germans or the EU. Corresponding enquiries are all lost in the sand ........ :-(
Die Rohingyas werden in Nordwestmyanmar (-burma) auch "Bengali" genannt, sind moselmanischen Glaubens und grossteils Bangladeshibürger. Sie wurden damals, finanziell massiv von Saudi Arabien gefördert, angehalten, den Islam in Nordwestburma (Arakan State) zu infiltrieren und zu stärken.
Die Tadmadaw (burmesische Armee, welche das Land nicht gewählterweise regiert) reagierte damals massiv überproportional und schmiss die Bengali aus Arakan raus. Wer nicht rechtzeitig abhaute, wurde kurzerhand ermordet und Zehntausende verloren in diesem Genozid ihr Leben.
Die ganzen Beiträge von Helvetas, Caritas oder DEZA haben in diesem Zusammenhang gar nichts zu bringen und den Geldhahn dort abdrehen, hat mit der politischen Seite der Thematik absolut gar nichts zu tun. Viel eher würde das Problem beim Namen genannt, aber das wäre undiplomatisch und würde bei gewissen Stellen/Länder rote Ohren geben.
Ich habe auch in Nordost- und Nordlaos Projekte gesehen, wo ich mich effektiv fragen musste, was sich die Eidgenossenschaft hier wieder überlegt hat; sehr oft fährt man im Sammelwagen mit den Deutschen oder der EU mit. Entsprechende Nachfragen verlieren alle samt und sonders ........ im Sand :-(
Patricia Danzi, head of the SDC, is right to describe the current situation as a "real earthquake" in the humanitarian sector (7 March 2025).
Take education, for example. 234 million children in crisis situations need urgent support to access quality education - 35 million more than just three years ago. Education in emergencies was already chronically underfunded before the shocks of recent weeks, and the sector is now reaching a critical point.
The members of the Geneva Global Hub for Education in Emergencies (ESU Hub), in a joint statement available on eiehub.org, say that the humanitarian community cannot afford delay or inaction in the face of threats to education.
Lack of education threatens incomes, weakens resilience to crises - including the climate crisis - and undermines prospects for peace.
Despite the challenges, and because of its importance to global stability, peace and security, governments, philanthropists and other donors are called upon to maintain and increase funding; and to make education a priority because of its essential role in delivering other vital interventions, such as food, healthcare, psychosocial and mental health support, and water and sanitation.
Education is the foundation for sustainable change and a fundamental right for every child.
Patricia Danzi, cheffe de la DDC, a raison de caractériser la situation actuelle de «véritable séisme» dans l’humanitaire (7 mars 2025).
Prenons l’exemple de l’éducation. 234 millions d'enfants en situation de crise ont besoin d'un soutien urgent pour accéder à une éducation de qualité – soit 35 millions de plus qu'il y a seulement trois ans. L'éducation dans les situations d'urgence souffrait déjà d'un sous-financement chronique avant les chocs de ces dernières semaines, et le secteur atteint désormais un point critique.
Les membres du Hub mondial de Genève pour l’éducation dans les situations d’urgence (Hub ESU), par le biais d’une déclaration conjointe disponible sur eiehub.org, affirment que la communauté humanitaire ne peut se permettre ni retard ni inaction face aux menaces qui pèsent sur l’éducation.
Le manque d'éducation menace les revenus, affaiblit la résilience face aux crises – y compris la crise climatique – et compromet les perspectives de paix.
Malgré les difficultés, et en raison de son importance pour la stabilité mondiale, la paix et la sécurité, les gouvernements, les acteurs de la philanthropie et les autres donateurs sont appelés à maintenir et accroître les financements; et faire de l'éducation une priorité en raison de son rôle essentiel dans la mise en œuvre d’autres interventions vitales, tels que l’alimentation, les soins de santé, le soutien psychosocial et en santé mentale, ainsi que l'eau et l’assainissement.
L'éducation est le fondement d'un changement durable et un droit fondamental pour chaque enfant.
Thank you for your opinion! Is there anything the international community can do to change the current situation and ensure that those in need of education receive the necessary support?
Thank you for asking! We all must step up efforts to ensure that children and young people affected by crises can access quality education.
One pressing example right now is the need to protect education in the face of climate change. Just this week, discussions are underway on how the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) will allocate resources. It is critical that this fund, as well donor and climate-vulnerable countries, recognise education as both highly vulnerable to climate impacts and essential for building resilience. Here in Geneva, we’re working with key partners to push for this recognition.
The numbers are alarming: in 2024 alone, 242 million students faced school disruptions due to climate-related events, and the destruction of school infrastructure is accelerating. Yet, education remains severely underfunded in climate finance—only 1.5% of climate-related funding went to education in 2021. This must change, and it requires collective action.
For more on this issue, visit the Geneva Global Hub for Education in Emergencies website.
Before we think about aid, we should think about all the ways in which we are harming populations in the developing countries. For example, we provide a safe haven for money stolen by their politicians. We cause climate-changing emissions that cause droughts, floods, wild fires, heat waves in their countries. Should we not at least try to protect people from these harmful impacts?
There are ways of protecting them from these harmful effects without being paternalistic. For example, we could allow them to use some of our intellectual property (in pharmaceuticals or green technologies) for free. We could subsidize their national school nutrition programs. We could forgive some of their debts (their governments often spend more on debt service than on health and education combined).
Thank you for your valuable opinion. Protecting people in developing countries from harmful effects in a non-paternalistic way is a very important perspective!
Development aid is colonisation 2.0. We are arrogantly making people dependent and paralysing their own drive to create a better life for themselves.
Development must come from within, from the people themselves, and cannot be imposed like a recipe from outside. Democracy that works in the West can never work in Afghanistan with its many clan structures.
Why do we presume to want to tell other peoples how they should live and function? How do we decide who is worthy of our help and who is not?
We go to a football World Cup in Qatar and arrogantly demand LGBTQ+ rights? In a foreign culture with the host? Is that actually true? How arrogant of the so-called cultured West! Have we learnt nothing from the last 120 years?
People here who cry out for diversion, inclusion and diversity are suddenly unable to accept other ways of life and have recently started imposing conditions.
Let other peoples solve their own problems, let them create their own prosperity if they want to or wish to do so.
And spend the development aid in your own country, because the citizens have paid for it with their own taxes.
If aid is to be given abroad, then at most with knowledge and education.
Entwicklungshilfe ist Kolonisation 2.0. In arroganter Weise machen wir die Menschen abhängig und lähmen ihren eigenen Antrieb, ein besseres Leben selber zu erarbeiten.
Entwicklung muss von innen kommen, vom Volk selber, und kann nicht wie ein Kochrezept von aussen übergestülpt werden. Demokratie, die im Westen funktioniert, kann in Afghanistan mit den vielen Clan-Strukturen niemals funktionieren.
Was massen wir uns eigentlich an, anderen Völkern erzählen zu wollen, wie sie zu leben und zu funktionieren haben? Wie entscheiden wir, wer unserer Hilfe würdig ist und wer nicht?
Wir gehen an eine Fussball WM in Quatar und fordern dort arrogant LGBTQ+- Rechte? In einer fremden Kultur beim Gastgeber? Gaht‘s eigentlich no? Wie arrogant vom sogenannten kultivierten Westen! Haben wir nichts gelernt aus den letzten 120 Jahren?
Menschen, die hier nach Diversion, Inklusion und Vielfalt schreien, können andere Lebensweisen plötzlich schlecht akzeptieren und stellen neuerdings Bedingungen.
Lasst die anderen Völker ihre eigenen Probleme selber lösen, lasst sie selber ihren Wohlstand erarbeiten, wenn sie dies denn wünschen oder wollen.
Und gebt die Entwicklungshilfe im eigenen Land aus, denn dafür haben es die Bürger auch mit ihren eigenen Steuern bezahlt.
Wenn schon Hilfe im Ausland, dann maximal mit Wissen und Bildung.
Switzerland spends far to much taxpayer money on aid. We should cut back aid payments by at least 80%. This saved money should then be spent in Switzerland, for the Swiss population, that’s why Swiss taxpayers pay tax, not for foreigners in other countries. A lot of aid money ends up in the pockets of corrupt governments and people abroad. It is a waste of money
I agree that aid funds should never be misused through corruption. It is essential to have mechanisms in place to ensure that aid is used properly. At the same time, it is also important to make sure that those in need of support within the country are not overlooked.
Less funding should be made available and, like China, infrastructure should be built to avoid corruption.
Man sollte weniger Finanzmittel bereitstellen, und wie China Infrastrukturen bauen, um Korruption zu vermeiden.
Join the conversation!