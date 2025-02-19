Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on cars, medicines and semiconductors, set to take effect on April 2. He also warned that “it’ll go substantially higher over the course of a year.” Trump’s aim is to give affected companies time to relocate their manufacturing plants to the US. “The Federal Council is concerned about this development and is following it closely,” said Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin at a media conference today in response to a question from SWI swissinfo.ch.

Switzerland hosts the headquarters of major global pharmaceutical companies, including Roche and Novartis, and is also home to offices of the American firm Johnson & Johnson, all of which manufacture in the country. With pharmaceutical exports making up 60% of Switzerland’s total exports to the US, the new tariff could have a significant impact.

Swiss suppliers to the automotive industry may also feel the impact if German vehicle exports to the US decline. However, as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) writes, “There are still six weeks to go until 2 April. In Trumpian terms, that’s half an eternity.” A lot could, and likely will, change in the coming weeks – so stay tuned.