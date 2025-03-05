Switzerland today

The Centre Party’s two official candidates to succeed outgoing minister Viola Amherd are doing the rounds with meetings with the parliamentary groups of the main ‘bourgeois’ parties. The impression is that the ‘outsider’ Martin Pfister is gaining ground on Markus Ritter.

The Radical Liberal Party has not expressed a preference and its members will vote according to their conscience, said party leader Damien Cottier, emphasising that these are “two competent candidates”. Lately, however, the Radicals have been signalling a growing interest in Pfister. He is a member of the government of business-friendly canton Zug that has not been represented in the Federal Council for decades.

The Swiss People Party, that has a strong rural support base, seems to quite obviously favour Markus Ritter who is the president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union. Ritter himself said that he was convinced he could count on the votes of the largest political group in parliament.

Corina Gredig, parliamentary group leader of the Liberal Green Party, indicated that the two candidates had done “well”, but also added that “Pfister was closer to our positions”.

Next week, Pfister and Ritter will also meet the parliamentary groups of the leftwing Social Democrats and the Greens. The election by the Federal Assembly is scheduled for March 12