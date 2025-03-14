Switzerland Today
No surprises from the Federal Council in Bern: newly elected Federal Councillor Martin Pfister will take over the defence ministry, while all other departments remain unchanged.
The F-35 fighter jets ordered by Switzerland are currently a hot topic, with outgoing Air Force Chief Peter Merz sharing his views in a detailed interview. Today’s briefing also covers key decisions from the spring session of parliament, a look back at the Credit Suisse collapse, and a fleet of ships that won’t be setting sail.
There were no surprises in the allocation of departments within the Federal Council: Martin Pfister will head the defence ministry.
Departmental assignments within the Federal Council are decided in a private, informal meeting. This means the defence ministry remains in the hands of the centre-right. As Swiss public television, SRF points out, the left-wing Social Democratic Party has never held this position.
Staying with defence, outgoing Air Force Chief Peter Merz has spoken out in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger, calling it “negligent” to question the procurement of F-35 fighter jets given the current geopolitical climate. He also dismissed claims that the US could remotely disable the jets. “I can assure you: there is no switch that will put the F-35 out of action. There is no evidence for this claim,” he stated.
According to Merz, withdrawing from the F-35 programme would be disastrous for Swiss security – not only due to the money already invested but also because “procuring a new fleet takes 12 to 15 years. […] We already have to ensure that we can maintain operations until the new aircraft are fully operational”. Without the F-35, he warns, Swiss airspace could be unprotected by 2032.
As the second week of the spring session wrapped up, the House of Representatives and Senate debated several key issues, including border controls, criminal law, and healthcare costs.
Tighter border controls: Switzerland should intensify border checks, according to a Swiss People’s Party-backed motion passed by both chambers. The Federal Council must now draft a plan for implementation.
Murder statute of limitations: Currently set at 30 years, the Senate has now approved a proposal to abolish the statute of limitations for murder. The matter will next be debated in the House of Representatives.
Changes to health insurance contracts: The House of Representatives has backed a motion to ease the obligation for health insurers to contract with all approved medical providers. The goal is to combat rising healthcare costs while reducing mandatory coverage of doctors and hospitals. The Federal Council will now draft a bill.
Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS almost two years ago, on March 19, 2023.
Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, has revisited the collapse, speaking with former employees, financial regulators, and industry observers about the bank’s final months.
Among them is Andreas Gerber, who began his career at Credit Suisse in 1989 and most recently served as Head of Corporate Clients Switzerland. Reflecting on the takeover, he describes it as “a total rollercoaster of emotions”. He recalls that while there was relief at finding a solution – especially a Swiss one – there was also deep sadness. “The day after the takeover felt like a funeral in the office.”
Marlene Amstad, Chair of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), also shared her insights into Credit Suisse’s final weeks. What only became public knowledge with the release of the parliamentary investigation report is that the Swiss National Bank, FINMA, and the finance ministry had begun preparing for a possible collapse six months earlier. “A reorganisation is not like a visit to the dentist – it’s heart surgery,” Amstad said of the behind-the-scenes efforts.
The traditional parade of historic paddle steamers organised by the Compagnie Générale de Navigation sur le Lac Léman (CGN) will not take place this May due to maintenance work.
“We currently have too many Belle Époque ships out of service for maintenance,” said CGN’s Head of Marketing and Sales, Caroline Dayen, speaking to Keystone-SDA. A parade with just three ships, she added, wouldn’t be the same.
CGN’s historic fleet consists of eight paddle steamers, all dating back to the early 20th century. The parade, first held in 1995, features a synchronised choreography on the water, ending with a horn concert by the participating vessels.
However, all is not lost for fans of historic ships. “We are still looking into the possibility of organising an alternative event later in the year – perhaps in September or October,” Dayen said.
