There were no surprises in the allocation of departments within the Federal Council: Martin Pfister will head the defence ministry.

Departmental assignments within the Federal Council are decided in a private, informal meeting. This means the defence ministry remains in the hands of the centre-right. As Swiss public television, SRF points out, the left-wing Social Democratic Party has never held this position.

Staying with defence, outgoing Air Force Chief Peter Merz has spoken out in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger, calling it “negligent” to question the procurement of F-35 fighter jets given the current geopolitical climate. He also dismissed claims that the US could remotely disable the jets. “I can assure you: there is no switch that will put the F-35 out of action. There is no evidence for this claim,” he stated.

According to Merz, withdrawing from the F-35 programme would be disastrous for Swiss security – not only due to the money already invested but also because “procuring a new fleet takes 12 to 15 years. […] We already have to ensure that we can maintain operations until the new aircraft are fully operational”. Without the F-35, he warns, Swiss airspace could be unprotected by 2032.