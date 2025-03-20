In a letter to employees, Roche announced that its Chief Diversity Offices in Basel and the US will be renamed and reorganised. The Roche Tower (“Building 1”) in Basel is pictured above.

Basel-based pharmaceutical company Roche is scaling back its diversity initiatives in response to a decree by US President Donald Trump, which bans workplace projects promoting equal opportunities.

In a letter sent to employees, Roche announced that its Chief Diversity Offices in Basel and the US will be renamed and reorganised.

Roche employs 26,000 people in the US, making it its largest workforce outside Switzerland. The pharmaceutical company generates half of its revenue in the US. Due to the importance of the US market, Roche has adapted its organisation around the world: “our global programmes and goals can have an impact on our US organisations if we are not compliant under the new law”, according to the memo sent out by Roche.

The company stated that its gender and cultural diversity targets will be scrapped. Previously, Roche’s aim was that 38% of leadership positions be held by women and its workforce be composed of 19% ethnic minorities. These goals will be replaced with a broader focus on “inclusion and belonging” rather than measurable targets. Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, writes that the company is essentially dismantling its diversity department.

Roche is not alone in making such changes. On Monday, UBS omitted all references to diversity, equity and inclusion in its 2024 sustainability and annual reports – a sharp contrast to the previous year, when the term appeared 21 times.

This highlights a growing trend in banks and corporations in Europe, which are increasingly adjusting policies in response to anti-diversity movements in the US, writes the Bloomberg news agency.