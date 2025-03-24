Digital crime has more than doubled since 2020 and serious violent offences increased by almost 20% between 2023 and 2024. These are the findings of the 2024 police crime statistics published today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Since 2020, digital offences have been recorded separately. In four years, they have more than doubled. Most are related to economic cybercrime. Phishing (56.2%) and abuse of personal payment systems or identity theft (104.8%) saw a particularly sharp increase in 2024.

Compared with 2023, serious violent offences jumped by 19.4%. The most notable increases were in serious bodily harm (16.9%) and rape (29.4%). The number of people charged with serious violent offences rose mainly among adults aged over 25 (15.8%) and minors (10.9%).

Offences relating to discrimination and incitement to hatred also increased significantly, by more than 48% between 2023 and 2024. Of these offences, 88.7% relate to racial, ethnic or religious affiliation, while the remaining 11.3% relate to sexual orientation. Homicides, on the other hand, fell by 15.1% last year.