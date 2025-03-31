An emergency radioactive leak simulation between federal and cantonal authorities produced less-than-desirable results. Pictured above, a similar test simulation from 2013.

Martin Pfister will not only inherit the Swiss armed forces but also oversight of civil defence and cyber security – the latter was brought into the defence ministry’s fold under his predecessor Viola Amherd.

Switzerland’s civil defence system has remained largely under the radar during the many headlines made by the defence ministry, but, as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) writes, modern global conflicts have shown the importance of a country’s civil defence.

Hanspeter von Flüe, head of the Bern cantonal office for civil protection told the NZZ that following the department’s reorganisation in 2021, it has “never achieved its hoped-for and announced performance”, instead describing the results a “brain drain” for the department.

Patrik Reiniger, vice president of the cantonal civil defence officers, was even more blunt: “We would barely be able to protect the country in the event of war. We are not prepared.” He argues that a robust military is not enough – civil protection must also be strengthened.

A 2024 emergency simulation carried out by federal and cantonal authorities produced a less-than-desirable outcome: cooperation between the authorities failed, and federal leadership was deemed inadequate and confusing, said Reiniger.

Another troubled department is landing on Pfister’s lap: the National Cyber Security Centre.

Although in 2022 Amherd argued that cyber defence was part of population protection, the NZZ points out that no clear strategy is in place.

The reasons for this are multiple: the army lacks a solid legal framework to lead on cyber security; the office’s budget is minimal; and some security experts fear the closeness between the army and intelligence services could create conflicts of interest. A cross-party alliance supports raising the cyber office’s budget from its current CHF16.1 million ($18.25 million) to CHF31 million. Still, devising a viable, long-term cyber strategy will be one of the new defence minister’s many upcoming challenges