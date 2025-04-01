Switzerland Today
It may be April 1 but, rest assured, the news you’ll find in today’s newsletter has been verified. That said, we’ve included a small selection of the best April Fools’ Day pranks from the Swiss press at the end.
On a more serious note, today’s topics include CERN’s plans for a new particle accelerator, a proposal for more generous parental leave, and Tesla’s declining sales in Switzerland.
The feasibility study for the proposed Future Circular Collider (FCC) at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has been completed. The huge new particle accelerator would be installed in a cross-border tunnel measuring 90.7 kilometres in circumference, replacing the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in the 2040s.
The LHC enabled groundbreaking discoveries in fundamental physics, most notably the Higgs boson particle in 2012. The FCC promises even greater precision. “It will be possible to obtain measurements 500 times more precise than those provided by the LHC. It’s a bit like having a telescope 500 times bigger,” explains Patrik Janot, coordinator of physics and experiments at the FCC.
The report outlines key aspects of the project, including scientific goals, geology, civil engineering, technical infrastructure, environmental and spatial concerns, and socio-economic benefits. The estimated cost for the first construction phase is CHF15 billion (US$16.98 billion).
Public consultation processes are now underway, and the study will be reviewed by several independent expert bodies before being submitted to the CERN Council. A decision on whether to proceed could be made around 2028.
Campaigners today launched the signature collection phase for a proposed 36-week parental leave policy – 18 weeks for each parent. They have until early October to collect the 100,000 signatures required to bring the initiative to a national vote.
The proposal, titled “Society and Economy Strengthened by Parental Leave (Family Leave Initiative)”, was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. It calls for greater equality in work and family life.
The leave would be funded through loss of earnings allowances (EOI), with 100% salary compensation for lower-income earners to ensure uptake isn’t deterred by financial concerns.
While some studies estimate the cost at CHF1 billion (US$1.13 billion) annually, supporters – an alliance of political, social, and economic groups (including the Centre, Greens, Liberal Greens and trade unions) – argue that it would pay for itself over time. More mothers would return to work sooner and increase their working hours, thereby boosting tax and social security contributions. According to proponents, the policy would pay off within 20 years.
The Swiss public appears to be falling out of love with Tesla. Sales of the US electric car brand dropped by 57% year-on-year in January and February, according to new data.
This slump coincides with a wave of international boycotts, protests, and acts of vandalism targeting Tesla. Much of the criticism is directed at billionaire CEO Elon Musk, who now heads the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In that role, he has overseen controversial decisions such as cuts to the USAID foreign development aid agency.
In Switzerland, a Tesla dealership in Lausanne was vandalised with red paint and the words “Tesla kills” just two days ago.
However, Christoph Wolnik, Deputy Director of the Association of Official Importers of Auto-Swiss Vehicles, cautions against drawing firm conclusions. “It is currently impossible to say whether Musk’s political involvement is affecting consumer sentiment in Switzerland,” he told the AWP news agency. “The global market is also down 8% year-on-year, mainly due to weaker demand.”
The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) has raised concerns about the federal government’s latest cost-cutting programme, currently under consultation. According to the OSA, many of the proposed measures would negatively impact Swiss citizens living outside the country, weakening their ties to their homeland.
The draft Relief Measures Applicable from 2027 include a CHF0.4 million (US$0.45 million) reduction in the foreign ministry’s budget for relations with the Swiss Abroad. The OSA warns this would result in major cuts to its own operations, particularly its legal advice service and youth engagement programmes.
The organisation also criticised planned cuts to Swiss schools abroad and the proposed end to federal support for the international service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which includes SWI swissinfo.ch.
“SWI swissinfo.ch plays a key role in enabling the Swiss Abroad to form their own opinions and to make informed use of the political rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” the OSA stressed.
While the stories above are all factual, today also marked the annual occasion for light-hearted mischief across the Swiss media. A number of news outlets ran their traditional April Fools’ jokes, touching on everything from transport to skiing.
One story reported that, following the rejection by voters of plans to expand motorway sections, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) would instead convert the green central reservations between lanes into blossoming orchards. Fruit trees would be planted, and motorists stuck in traffic would be encouraged to pick fruit, turning congestion into “moments of social gathering”, according to former Green Party parliamentarian Fernand Cuche.
Meanwhile, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) announced the launch of a revolutionary footwear line for its flight crews. The so-called Swiss Crew Shoe would be equipped with retractable wheels and LED lights, supposedly helping staff move through airports and aircraft more efficiently – saving up to an hour per day.
The Villars-Gryon-Diablerets ski resort claimed it was opening Switzerland’s first nudist ski slope. For added comfort, the ski lifts would be fitted with sheepskin padding. And finally, the Green Liberal Party in Zurich was said to be demanding a ban on the use of real horses at public events, proposing instead that they be replaced by toy horses – fabric heads on sticks – as a more animal-friendly alternative.
It’s safe to say the Swiss press embraced the spirit of the day.
