The feasibility study for the proposed Future Circular Collider (FCC) at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has been completed. The huge new particle accelerator would be installed in a cross-border tunnel measuring 90.7 kilometres in circumference, replacing the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in the 2040s.

The LHC enabled groundbreaking discoveries in fundamental physics, most notably the Higgs boson particle in 2012. The FCC promises even greater precision. “It will be possible to obtain measurements 500 times more precise than those provided by the LHC. It’s a bit like having a telescope 500 times bigger,” explains Patrik Janot, coordinator of physics and experiments at the FCC.

The report outlines key aspects of the project, including scientific goals, geology, civil engineering, technical infrastructure, environmental and spatial concerns, and socio-economic benefits. The estimated cost for the first construction phase is CHF15 billion (US$16.98 billion).

Public consultation processes are now underway, and the study will be reviewed by several independent expert bodies before being submitted to the CERN Council. A decision on whether to proceed could be made around 2028.