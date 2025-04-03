This puts the country in a worse position than many other key trading partners. By comparison, goods from the EU are subject to tariffs of 20%. The Trump administration calculated the Swiss rate by dividing the US trade deficit with Switzerland by the total value of Swiss exports to the United States – what SRF economic journalists Lucia Theiler and Damian Rast described as a Milchbüechli (milk-carton) calculation that makes little sense.

The United States is Switzerland’s biggest export market. While the pharmaceutical sector – the top export industry – is exempt, these new tariffs are expected to heavily impact the metals, machinery and food sectors.

Reactions from the business community have been swift and critical. Economiesuisse described the tariffs as a “serious burden” and a “trade policy escalation”. Swissmem, the industry association for the tech sector, called them a “severe blow”. “We expect a massive decline in our sales to the USA,” said Jean-Philippe Kohl, Deputy Director and Head of Economic Policy at Swissmem.