The US is imposing steep tariffs on key Swiss export sectors. The watch industry has already reacted by shipping excess inventory to the US. But what impact will this have on the market?

And what tariffs could the Swiss pharmaceutical sector now face? Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, is certain: the 31% figure is based on a flawed calculation.

As my colleague Claire Micallef reported yesterday, the 31% tariffs on Swiss goods entering the US are particularly high compared to those imposed on other trading partners. On Wednesday, the pharmaceutical sector was still exempt – but following new comments from President Trump, “mega tariffs” could soon hit Swiss pharma as well. Shares in Roche and Novartis have already dropped by up to 5%.

The tariff bombshell is sending shockwaves through global stock markets and export industries. More reactions are emerging from Swiss sectors: the watch industry, especially in the entry-level and mid-price segments, expects losses in the vital US market, where it will be difficult to pass on the cost increases. A rise in grey market sales and possible disinvestment are also anticipated.

According to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, the Trump administration’s tariff formula overlooks a crucial detail: Switzerland actually runs a CHF21 billion ($24.67 billion) deficit with the US in services, largely due to licensing fees for software and other digital services. Furthermore, Swiss companies invest more in the US than anywhere else. Bilateral relations go far beyond the trade in goods, SRF points out.

If implemented as announced, these tariffs would be highly detrimental to the Swiss economy. Whether they remain in place or are modified will be key in the weeks to come.