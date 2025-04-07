Following the announcement of tariffs on the United States’ trading partners, European stock markets opened in free fall on Monday. The Swiss Market Index (SMI) plunged 6.6% to 10,854 points, its lowest level since the end of 2023.

To deal with the predicted economic earthquake, political and economic figures from all sides are putting forward their own proposals. While Switzerland’s former ambassador to Washington, Martin Dahinden, advises gradually building a relationship with the new US administration, the former head of the Swiss National Bank, Philipp Hildebrand, is proposing a re-discussion of the acquisition of American F-35 fighter jets.

Radical Liberal Party President Thierry Burkart is breaking the taboo of agricultural protectionism and calling, for example, for the abolition of customs duties on American oranges and the reduction of such duties on beef, “important products for the United States and less so for Switzerland”. The Swiss political left is banking instead on retaliatory measures such as those planned by the EU.

For the time being, the Federal Council believes it is too early to make concessions. It has just sent the Secretary of State for Economic Affairs to Washington for the second time in a few weeks. Helene Budliger Artieda’s mission is to try to secure a summit meeting for President Karin Keller Sutter and/or Economics Minister Guy Parmelin in April.