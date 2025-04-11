Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Did you know that April 11, 1954 is considered the most boring day in history? Now, 71 years later, boredom is no longer an issue.
Are you of legal age and registered with a Swiss representation? From tomorrow, Swiss citizens in over 40 countries can vote for their representatives on the Council of the Swiss Abroad.
From tomorrow until May 11, 2025, all Swiss citizens abroad who are of legal age and registered with a Swiss representation in over 40 countries can elect their representatives to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for the 2025–2029 term.
A total of 150 candidates are standing for election to represent the interest of the Swiss Abroad across 13 constituencies. These include countries such as Germany, the US, Canada, the UK, Spain and Mexico. Forty-seven seats will be allocated through direct electronic voting.
However, some countries are sticking with the previous system for this election. France, which has the largest Swiss expatriate population, is among them.
The Council of the Swiss Abroad is composed of 140 delegates – 120 representing Swiss citizens abroad and 20 from Swiss politics, business and culture. The council acts as the political voice of Swiss citizens living abroad, representing their interests to the Swiss government, the public and institutions. It also serves as the political discussion and decision-making body of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA).
Whether it’s recording court hearings or processing large volumes of sensitive content, the Swiss judiciary is increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for support.
At the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, for example, a pilot project is using software to automatically record hearings and anonymise judgements.
AI is also being used in police training. Researchers from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) have developed an avatar that simulates a child for training purposes. It allows officers and prosecutors to practise conducting sensitive interviews – such as in cases of sexual abuse – without involving real children. The avatar responds with speech and emotional reactions.
Authorities also hope AI will ease psychological strain. In future, trainees reviewing large volumes of child abuse material will be assisted by software that filters and preselects content, helping them focus investigations more effectively.
The political climate in the US is prompting international researchers to leave. What are Swiss academics in the country saying?
The Tages-Anzeiger spoke with several Swiss professors. Political scientist Tina Kempin Reuter, based at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says she would consider leaving if her teaching or research were compromised. For now, she says, her academic freedom is intact – but the thought of leaving lingers.
Sociologist Andreas Wimmer, who works at Columbia University in New York, describes a growing atmosphere of fear: “People no longer dare to say what they think.”
Meanwhile, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is doubling down on its US presence, announcing plans to invest $23 billion (CHF18.7 billion) over the next five years. The company intends to build seven new production sites and expand existing facilities so that all medicines for the US market can eventually be manufactured domestically.
Although Novartis hasn’t confirmed whether US tariff policy influenced the move, Tobias Bossard from Swiss public television, SRF notes that expanding in the US has been part of the company’s long-term strategy. “Maybe it’s just a bit more now because of Donald Trump – and it’s happening faster,” he adds.
Few things stir Swiss hearts like holes in cheese. Now, Emmentaler producers may be allowed to make those holes even bigger – legally.
The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that adding hayflower powder to milk to enlarge the holes in Emmentaler cheese does not run against tradition. In fact, it restores a quality that has been lost through improved hygiene in modern milking processes. In the past, hay dust would naturally find its way into the milk, helping to create the famously large holes.
While cheesemakers in France and Germany have already adopted this technique, it had previously been banned for Swiss producers. But the court found that hayflower powder doesn’t industrialise production – it simply restores a traditional characteristic.
Although the ruling is considered a landmark decision, it is not yet legally binding. The Federal Office for Agriculture could still appeal to the Federal Court.
