The political climate in the US is prompting international researchers to leave. What are Swiss academics in the country saying?

The Tages-Anzeiger spoke with several Swiss professors. Political scientist Tina Kempin Reuter, based at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says she would consider leaving if her teaching or research were compromised. For now, she says, her academic freedom is intact – but the thought of leaving lingers.

Sociologist Andreas Wimmer, who works at Columbia University in New York, describes a growing atmosphere of fear: “People no longer dare to say what they think.”

Meanwhile, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is doubling down on its US presence, announcing plans to invest $23 billion (CHF18.7 billion) over the next five years. The company intends to build seven new production sites and expand existing facilities so that all medicines for the US market can eventually be manufactured domestically.

Although Novartis hasn’t confirmed whether US tariff policy influenced the move, Tobias Bossard from Swiss public television, SRF notes that expanding in the US has been part of the company’s long-term strategy. “Maybe it’s just a bit more now because of Donald Trump – and it’s happening faster,” he adds.