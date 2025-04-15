More and more Swiss nationals are spending their retirement abroad. This has consequences for the authorities. And the reputation of the Swiss Abroad is suffering as a result.

The number of Swiss nationals abroad of retirement age has risen sharply since 2017, from 157,000 to over 198,000. Many make the move because of the better climate and lower cost of living. While the majority emigrate well-prepared, some find themselves in financial or health emergencies, writes Blick. Looking after them is becoming a “growing challenge” for the Swiss foreign ministry.

The cases are few in number, but all the more complex, making a lot of work for the Swiss representations on the ground. The resources required are correspondingly high but are not shown separately either in the statistics or in the costs. Older emigrants in particular require extensive support, for example if they fall seriously ill. The foreign ministry then steps in locally. In some cases, the Swiss authorities also provide financial assistance to its citizens abroad if they find themselves in financial difficulties. However, the hurdles for this are high.

Reports about emigrants receiving aid from Switzerland have sometimes damaged the reputation of the Swiss Abroad. The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) and the Council of the Swiss Abroad have been dealing with this problem for years. “We’re ambassadors,” was the unanimous message from the Council at the end of March. It’s not only pensioners abroad who are too often labelled as parasites. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis reassured the Swiss Abroad in attendance: “In the polarised world we live in today, if you are not criticised, then you are irrelevant.”