Following more than three years of negotiations, the member countries of the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) reached an agreement yesterday night to better prevent and respond to future pandemics.

“The nations of the world made history today in Geneva,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The 32-page agreement is intended above all to avoid a repeat of the mistakes made during the Covid-19 crisis.

Negotiations had been at risk of collapsing, particularly due to divisions over technology transfer to developing countries. In the end, member states committed to facilitate “voluntarily and under mutually agreed conditions” the manufacture of vaccines and the implementation of other countermeasures across all regions of the world.

The Swiss government called the agreement “a success” and pledged to remain “constructive” in the next steps, with formal approval expected in May and subsequent implementation to follow.

“Not only has a generational agreement been established to make the world safer, but WHO member countries have also shown that multilateralism is alive and that, in our divided world, nations can still work together,” Ghebreyesus emphasised.