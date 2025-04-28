Tibetan and Uyghur people pause for a moment of silence to honour all victims at a rally on the Place des Nations in front of the UN’s European headquarters in Geneva on September 16, 2016.

This morning, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 42 media partners in 30 countries, including Swiss newspapers Tages-Anzeiger and 24 heures, published “China Targets”: a cross-border investigation into the Chinese regime’s campaign to target critics living abroad.

In Switzerland, a primary focus of the investigation looked into China’s influence within the United Nations, specifically the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva (UNHRC). “It is basically the only place where China can still be officially criticised by the international community,” writes the Tages-Anzeiger.

China is now the UN’s second-largest donor and has 106 accredited NGOs in the United Nations from mainland China. However, the investigation found that 59 of these NGOs are closely connected to the Chinese government – against the UN principle that NGOs should be independent. Of these, 46 are led by government officials, and ten receive primary funding from Beijing.

These “pseudo-NGOs”, as they are called in the report, are used to obstruct critics at the UNHRC. One Swiss researcher recalled arriving two hours early for a session on the re-education camps in China, only to find the space already “monopolised” by pro-Chinese NGOs, limiting critics’ access to the event.

The investigation also highlights how Beijing’s reach extends beyond the UN. China has the largest foreign diplomatic delegation in Switzerland, with 224 accredited staff – even more than the US, which has 183. According to Swiss intelligence services, this delegation includes numerous secret service agents involved in monitoring and intimidating dissidents.