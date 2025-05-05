Since the government’s announcement last week that it would submit the new Switzerland-EU agreements to an optional referendum, reactions have been pouring in.

Criticism has come in particular from members of the Senate, whose role is to represent the cantons in the federal parliament, and sometimes directly from Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis’s own party. Senator Petra Gössi from the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party expressed her disappointment at the government’s decision.

In an optional referendum, a majority of the people is sufficient for the text to be adopted, without the majority of cantons, which is required in a mandatory referendum. The optional referendum therefore gives less weight to certain small cantons, typically those in Central Switzerland, which are traditionally eurosceptic.

The EU’s ambassador to Switzerland, Petros Mavromichalis, says that he has attended a number of negotiating tables and has been strengthened in his belief that the agreements are a win-win situation. In the current geopolitical context, he believes that solidarity between neighbours is all the more important. “The European Union will be there if there are any problems, but we obviously expect a return of the favour,” he told Swiss public television, RTS.