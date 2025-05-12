The US also made it visually clear who was dominating the talks with China in Geneva. Pictured above: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The weekend talks in Geneva between the US and China on reciprocal punitive tariffs appear to have produced an initial breakthrough.

Both sides have agreed to a 90-day pause to continue negotiations, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent following the conclusion of the first round of talks in Geneva. While the US calls it a “deal”, China refers to it as an “important consensus”, writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The US plans to reduce its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% for these three months, while China intends to lower its tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%. According to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, both parties also agreed to hold regular consultations on economic and trade matters in future. This was confirmed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to state media.

Although the talks took place in Geneva, Switzerland merely hosted them and did not act as a mediator, writes SRF. Nevertheless, Switzerland benefited in two ways: Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin were able to meet Bessent and He on Friday to discuss customs duties. Switzerland was also able to strengthen its standing as a provider of diplomatic services.