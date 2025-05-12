Switzerland Today
Today we report on a breakthrough in the weekend's talks in Geneva between the US and China on the customs dispute.
And we reveal what people in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad consider to be the most important motto in life. One thing we can say for sure: it’s neither fame nor success.
The weekend talks in Geneva between the US and China on reciprocal punitive tariffs appear to have produced an initial breakthrough.
Both sides have agreed to a 90-day pause to continue negotiations, said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent following the conclusion of the first round of talks in Geneva. While the US calls it a “deal”, China refers to it as an “important consensus”, writes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).
The US plans to reduce its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% for these three months, while China intends to lower its tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%. According to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, both parties also agreed to hold regular consultations on economic and trade matters in future. This was confirmed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to state media.
Although the talks took place in Geneva, Switzerland merely hosted them and did not act as a mediator, writes SRF. Nevertheless, Switzerland benefited in two ways: Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin were able to meet Bessent and He on Friday to discuss customs duties. Switzerland was also able to strengthen its standing as a provider of diplomatic services.
Honesty over success: these are the true values of the Swiss population, according to a survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.
What is most important to people in Switzerland for a happy life? This question was posed by the SBC dialogue team, and more than 50,000 people responded. Nearly 30% said honesty was the most important factor in their happiness.
Enjoying life or building sustainable relationships were also popular choices. At the other end of the scale were “The main thing is that people remember me!” with under 1% of responses, and being successful in life with just 1.5%.
The “How are you, Switzerland?” survey takes stock of the concerns and hopes of people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. Now in its third edition, this year’s survey includes new questions on wealth and security alongside the usual topics of wellbeing and social concerns. You can take part by clicking on the link below.
Speaking of honesty: have you ever been scammed online? One in seven people in Switzerland has fallen victim to cybercrime, according to a survey.
Old and naive? That’s the cliché about online fraud victims – but it doesn’t hold up. A representative survey by research institute Sotomo, commissioned by insurer AXA and reported in the SonntagsZeitung, found that younger people are more likely to be affected than older people.
The explanation is simple: younger people shop online more frequently. The most common scams are fake shops (38%) and phishing emails (33%).
Many incidents go unreported. According to the survey, only a third of people who suffer financial losses from cyber fraud report it to the police, largely due to doubts that the perpetrators can be tracked down.
The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) kicked off in Basel City on Sunday, opening a week full of music with a colourful parade through the city.
It was the biggest opening ceremony Eurovision has ever seen, write the Tages-Anzeiger and Basler Zeitung. Contestants took part in a parade, waving to the crowds from vintage trams and buses, accompanied by musical groups and carnival troupes.
As the parade reached the northern bank of the Rhine, Israeli singer Eden Golan was met with boos, according to both newspapers. Protesters waved numerous Palestinian flags. The first semi-final takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, followed by the second on Thursday, and the final on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Basel’s hotels are disappointed by lower-than-expected bookings. Hotel representatives say that booking conditions are too strict and prices too high, according to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. “We expected more,” said Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, president of Hotellerie Suisse Region Basel. “We thought we’d be fully booked.”
Translated from German using DeepL/amva/ts
