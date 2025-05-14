At its meeting today, the government defined how the safeguard clause and the electricity agreement agreed in the negotiations with the EU would be implemented.

The government has determined which criteria it will have to take into account to activate the safeguard clause. These include immigration from the EU, the number of cross-border workers, the rise in unemployment and the rate of social assistance recipients. If these indicators reach a certain threshold, the government will have to examine the use of the clause and propose measures.

The Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons allows nationals of EU and EFTA member states to work, study or reside in Switzerland. Switzerland has negotiated a safeguard clause that allows it to temporarily restrict the free movement of people.

An agreement on electricity was also part of the package of agreements between Bern and Brussels. It provides for Switzerland to open its electricity market to all end consumers. Switzerland will also have the right to take measures to protect consumers and public services, which it intends to do.