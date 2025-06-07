The Week in Switzerland

The dust had barely settled on the Swiss village of Blatten , buried by a landslide on May 28, when questions started being asked about the cost of subsidising mountain communities. How much should be spent on protecting mountain regions? How much are the Alps worth to society?

“The rockfall in Blatten once again demonstrates the vulnerability of the Alpine region,” the NZZ am Sonntag wrote in an editorial. “Financial and burden-sharing for the mountain regions will reach their limits. The question of the proportionality of investments can’t be ignored for much longer.”

As the Alps crumble in the face of climate change, disasters such as Blatten – in which, miraculously, only one person is thought to have died – are going to raise more fundamental questions for Switzerland than the logistical removal of debris.

A few days before the Blatten landslide, the Tages-Anzeiger reported on a new protective wall for the village of Bondo in southeastern Switzerland, hit by a landslide in 2017 in which eight people died. The paper wondered whether the CHF53 million ($65 million) wall could be justified for a village of 200 people.

Should Blatten even be rebuilt? On Wednesday the Tages-Anzeiger asked one journalist to argue yes (“a Switzerland that abandons its mountain villages is abandoning itself”) and one to argue no. “A strategic withdrawal from high-risk areas is responsible,” the latter wrote. “We have to give some places back to nature. This is not a surrender. It is an act of respect towards forces that we cannot control.” Reader responses were predictably polarised.

National identity, solidarity, cohesion: the consequences of the landslide on May 28 will be felt far beyond Blatten.