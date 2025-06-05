Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Even though Swiss Solidarity has not yet organised a national fundraising day for the residents of the buried mountain village of Blatten, solidarity across Switzerland remains strong.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis’s recent interview has raised more questions than answers, both politically and internally, triggering sharp criticism.
Best wishes from Bern,
Switzerland is showing remarkable solidarity with the residents of the Valais municipality of Blatten, which was buried by a rock and mudslide last week.
Although a national fundraising day has not yet been announced, Swiss Solidarity has already raised over CHF11 million ($13.43 million) through its campaigns. Canton Valais has granted a total of CHF10 million in emergency aid, intended primarily to cover residual costs not borne by insurance or existing emergency assistance.
Additional support is also flowing in: the Swiss Sponsorship for Mountain Communities has pledged CHF1 million; canton Lucerne has donated CHF1 million; the Zurich cantonal government, CHF500,000; and Caritas Switzerland together with the Swiss Red Cross are providing CHF400,000. The federal government is also planning to contribute emergency funds, though the exact amount has not yet been determined.
Meanwhile, a volunteer-led campaign has had to stop accepting donations in kind. “We were overwhelmed with donations. There’s still material we haven’t even sorted,” the campaign coordinator told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.
Recent interviews by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the Gaza conflict have provoked strong backlash both externally and within his own department.
More than 200 former and current diplomats and staff have criticised Cassis for what they see as a lack of clear condemnation of Israeli military actions, according to the Tages-Anzeiger. “We are deeply shocked by the silence, passivity and hesitation of the foreign ministry,” the letter states.
“Cassis finally speaks and it’s worse than silence,” reads a headline in Le Temps. His recent interview has caused confusion, with critics noting that he failed to present any clear strategy or coherent vision, undermining trust in his leadership.
Swiss politicians have also expressed disbelief at some of Cassis’s remarks, reports public broadcaster, RSI. His acceptance of the Israeli explanation for the killing of 27 Palestinian civilians during a humanitarian aid distribution – namely that warning shots were fired but the crowd was not targeted – has sparked particular outrage.
A Swiss woman living abroad has won the 2025 Swiss Grand Prix Music: Sylvie Courvoisier, a pianist, composer and improvisation artist from canton Vaud, now living in New York, will receive CHF100,000 ($122,095) from the Federal Office of Culture.
Courvoisier is known for her boldness – she once performed in Washington wearing a T-shirt that read: “Immigrants are not criminals. The [US] president is,” as reported by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.
The prize, which has been awarded annually since 2014, honours her unique artistic journey. The 56-year-old pianist blends jazz, classical and contemporary music to create a distinctive and powerful style.
Though she sometimes considers returning to Switzerland, Courvoisier still feels at home in New York, where she supports immigrant youth. The Swiss Music Awards ceremony will take place on September 11, 2025, at the KKL Lucerne, honouring a total of 11 recipients.
Nearly one in five bee colonies in Switzerland did not survive the winter. This is an increase compared to the previous year. The regions worst affected were Lake Geneva, Zurich and Ticino.
According to a new survey by the Apisuisse beekeepers’ association and the Agroscope Centre for Bee Research, 18.9% of colonies were lost – up nearly 5% from the year before. In the Lake Geneva region alone, almost a third of colonies did not make it. Survival rates were slightly better in central Switzerland.
Why are so many bees dying? The reasons are complex. One major factor is forest honey, which can be difficult for bees to digest. It crystallises in the combs and becomes “cement-like”, posing a significant risk. On top of this, parasites such as the Varroa mite and the invasive Asian hornet are putting further pressure on colonies.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative