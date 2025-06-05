Those houses on the valley floor of the mountain village of Blatten that were not buried by the landslide were soon swallowed up by the newly formed lake.

Switzerland is showing remarkable solidarity with the residents of the Valais municipality of Blatten, which was buried by a rock and mudslide last week.

Although a national fundraising day has not yet been announced, Swiss Solidarity has already raised over CHF11 million ($13.43 million) through its campaigns. Canton Valais has granted a total of CHF10 million in emergency aid, intended primarily to cover residual costs not borne by insurance or existing emergency assistance.

Additional support is also flowing in: the Swiss Sponsorship for Mountain Communities has pledged CHF1 million; canton Lucerne has donated CHF1 million; the Zurich cantonal government, CHF500,000; and Caritas Switzerland together with the Swiss Red Cross are providing CHF400,000. The federal government is also planning to contribute emergency funds, though the exact amount has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, a volunteer-led campaign has had to stop accepting donations in kind. “We were overwhelmed with donations. There’s still material we haven’t even sorted,” the campaign coordinator told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.